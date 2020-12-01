Timberlake (12-0) at Buffalo (10-1)

Kickoff: 7 p.m. Friday

Series: Timberlake leads 9-3

Last meeting: Timberlake won 28-22, 2019

Playoff history: First meeting

Next week: winner vs. Mountain View-Gotebo/Tyrone winner

