Timberlake (12-0) at Buffalo (10-1)
Kickoff: 7 p.m. Friday
Series: Timberlake leads 9-3
Last meeting: Timberlake won 28-22, 2019
Playoff history: First meeting
Next week: winner vs. Mountain View-Gotebo/Tyrone winner
The services honoring Aeieb Emmius, infant son of Dann Emmius and Tankijen Lokeijak, will be held privately in The Memorial Park Cemetery. Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.Brown-Cummings.com.
The services celebrating and honoring the life of Martika Furguson, 27, of Enid, are pending under the direction of Brown-Cummings Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared with the family online at WWW.Brown-Cummings.com
ENID - Funeral services for Letha Marie Jones-Schantz, age 98, of Enid, is Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at the Highland Cemetery Chapel, Pawnee, Oklahoma. Services are under the direction of Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home.
