By Enid News & Eagle
Timberlake’s boys cross country team won its first state title in program history on Saturday, led by sophomore Payton Glenn’s ninth-placed overall finish with a time of 17:31.14.
Timberlake’s top five runners score-placed sixth (Glenn), 11th (Jake McCoy, 17:39.03), 16th (Alec Ullrich, 17:51.83), 24th (Chase Pierce, 18:40.45) and 39th (Merric Judd, 19:11.98). The Tigers finished with a score of 96, five points higher than second-placed Hooker.
Oklahoma Bible Academy finished ninth overall with a score of 263. Senior Matthew Smith was the Trojans fastest finisher with a time of 17:27.95. The Trojans top five finished with a total time of 1:37:44, which was an improvement on their time of 1:42:11 at the regional meet last week. Santa Fe Pathways Middle College’s Erik Franco took home the individual title with a time of 16:20.51.
Kremlin-Hillsdale finished two spots behind the Trojans with a top five time of 1:38.26. Harris Keithly led the Broncs, placing 22nd overall with a time of 18:00.65.
The Watonga girls cross country team came in third at the state meet on Saturday with a top five time of 1:09.35 over the 2-mile run. Reese Coleman was the Eagles’ top finisher at fifth overall with a time of 12:28.96. Cherokee’s Abby Guffy took ninth with a total time of 12:46.50. The Chiefs took ninth overall with a top five time of 1:11.27.
Hooker took home the team title in the 2A girls race with a top five time of 1:04.25. Laverne’s Kamryn Baggs won the individual title with a time of 12:06.95.
Chisholm finishes 10th and 19th at 3A state meet
The Chisholm boys team took 10th in the 3A race, with at top five total team time of 1:37:10. Senior Ethan Carpenter and freshman Owen Clark finished finished 31st and 32nd respectively.
Marlow won the boys title with a top five total time of 1:32:48.
The Lady Longhorns finished 19th overall as a team, with a top five time of 1:14:52. Freshman Lauren Nelson led the team with a 79th overall finish and a time of 14:25.33 over the 2-mile course.
