TIMBERLAKE 48, RINGWOOD 38
RHS 8 14 8 8 – 38
THS 12 14 8 14 – 48
Ringwood - Alex Gonzales 22 run. (Rowdy Schmidt pass form Gonzales)
Timberlake - Mavric Judd 30 run. (conversion failed)
Timberlake - Alex Brewer 80 punt return (conversion failed)
Timberlake - Pete Gwinn 80 pass from Peyton Pierce (Pierce run)
Ringwood - Schmidt 1 run (conversion failed)
Timberlake - Braedyn Ullrich 57 pass from Pierce (conversion failed)
Ringwood - Schmidt 6 run (Schmidt run)
Timberlake - Paxton Glenn fumble recovery in end zone (Glenn pass from Judd)
Ringwood - Gonzales 92 pass from Schmidt (Schmidt run)
Timberlake - Brewer 19 pass from Pierce (Judd run)
Timberlake - Judd 77 run (conversion failed)
Ringwood - Gonzales 75- run (Cody Conway run)
