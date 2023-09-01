TIMBERLAKE 48, RINGWOOD 38

RHS 8 14 8 8 – 38

THS 12 14 8 14 – 48

Ringwood - Alex Gonzales 22 run. (Rowdy Schmidt pass form Gonzales)

Timberlake - Mavric Judd 30 run. (conversion failed)

Timberlake - Alex Brewer 80 punt return (conversion failed)

Timberlake - Pete Gwinn 80 pass from Peyton Pierce (Pierce run)

Ringwood - Schmidt 1 run (conversion failed)

Timberlake - Braedyn Ullrich 57 pass from Pierce (conversion failed)

Ringwood - Schmidt 6 run (Schmidt run)

Timberlake - Paxton Glenn fumble recovery in end zone (Glenn pass from Judd)

Ringwood - Gonzales 92 pass from Schmidt (Schmidt run)

Timberlake - Brewer 19 pass from Pierce (Judd run)

Timberlake - Judd 77 run (conversion failed)

Ringwood - Gonzales 75- run (Cody Conway run)

