MEDFORD 13, TIMBERLAKE 6
Timberlake 310 020 0 — 6 8 2
Medford 302 305 x — 13 7 7
WP — Schuermann, 7 innings, 8 H, 6 R,, 4 ER, 18 strikeouts, 1 walk. LP — Brewer, 4 innings, 6 H, 8 R, 7 ER, 9 strikeouts, 6 walks. Timberlake — Diller, 2-for-4, run scored, RBI, double; Jenlink, 3-for-4, 2 runs scored, triple. Medford — Matthew, 3 runs scored; Schuermann, 2-for-2, 4 runs scored, 2 RBI, home run; Koehn, 2-for-3, 2 runs scored, 2 RBI, double; McMillan, 2-for-3, run scored, RBI; Gee, 2 runs scored, RBI; Yunker, 2 RBI
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.