GARBER 12, TIMBERLAKE 1
Garber 204 114 — 12 5 2
Timberlake 000 010 — 1 0 5
WP — Carson Schovanec, 8 strikeouts. LP — Cameron Brewer. Garber — Ty Chester, two-for-three, 2 RBI.
Timberlake, 3-6, will go to Kremlin-Hillsdale Tuesday.
The services Celebrating and Honoring the life of D. Irene Astley, 90, of Enid, are pending under the direction of Brown-Cummings Funeral Home. Condolences and Special Memories may be shared online at www.Brown-Cummings.com.
ENID — The memorial service for Linda J. Killam, 79-year-old Enid resident is 2:00PM Wednesday, March 31, 2021 in the Henninger-Hinson Chapel. Pastor Justine Jackson officiationg.
ENID — Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, April 1, 2021 in Memorial Park Cemetery with Pastor Gary Miller officiating, under the kind guidance of the Amy Stittsworth Funeral Service. www.stittsworthfuneralservices.com.
