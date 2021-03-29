GARBER 12, TIMBERLAKE 1

Garber 204 114 — 12 5 2

Timberlake 000 010 — 1 0 5

WP — Carson Schovanec, 8 strikeouts. LP — Cameron Brewer. Garber — Ty Chester, two-for-three, 2 RBI.

Timberlake, 3-6, will go to Kremlin-Hillsdale Tuesday.

