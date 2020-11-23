Timberlake will be well rested when the No.1-ranked Tigers (12-0) host No. 5-ranked Waynoka (10-1) at 7 p.m. in a Class C quarterfinal playoff game.
The Tigers have received back-to-back forfeits from Foyil and Oaks Mission in the playoffs. They haven't played since a 48-0 mercy rule win at Bluejacket Nov. 5.
Waynoka is riding the momentum of playoff wins over Paoli, 58-6 and Maysville, 52-16.
"We got to be rested up, but I'm afraid were going to be a little rusty,'' said Timberlake coach Brian Severin. "To get out of your routine like that, is not always good for you. It's just been a weird year.''
Waynoka and Timberlake were District C-1 rivals the last six years with the Railroaders winning the last two meetings, 56-14 and 8-6. Railroader quarterback Casen Olson scored on a 75-yard run in the first quarter and ran for the decisive two-point conversion. Waynoka went on to the state finals where it lost to Pond Creek-Hunter, 54-8.
"We have a challenge ahead of us,'' Severin said. "They did a real good job against us last year. We're a different team and they are a different team. I don't know about revenge ... last year was last year and this year is this year. We have to perform well, do our jobs and take care of business.'
It will be safe to say it won't be a repeat of last year as far as a low scoring game is concerned.
Waynoka has scored 40 or more points in nine games and scored 38 and 32 in the other two games. The Railroaders lone loss was to No. 3 Buffalo, 48-32.
Timberlake has been held under 50 points only once — that coming on the mercy rule win over Bluejacket. They have shut out five opponents and only went the distance twice — 54-48 over Covington-Douglas and 66-36 over Medford.
"They rely more on the quarterback than they did last year,'' Severin said. "Casen Olson is a good athlete and a real smart kid. You have to be aware of where he is at all times. He is more of a runner, but he can throw the ball, too.''
Olson had 148 yards on 18 carries and scored twice against Maysville. He completed 14 of 17 passes for 243 yards and four touchdowns. Robert Perot had five catches for 102 yards and one score. Jace Dunn had two catches for 45 yards and one score while Kooper Rich had three catches for 23 yards and two scores.
Timberlake's Ethan Jenlink has thrown for 25 touchdowns and has ran for four more. J.J. Pippin has scored 24 touchdowns. Merric Judd has scored 20 touchdowns this season. Dylan Schlup has 10 touchdowns and Dalton Leirerer has eight.
"In years past, we might have had one or two kids who could make the big play,'' Severin said. "This year we have six that can play. If one guy doesn't have it, the others can pick up the slack. The kids have been focused all year.''
Jenlink has thrown only one interception this season. The Tigers have lost only five fumbles. The defense has 14 interceptions and 11 fumble recoveries.
"Ethan has been a lot more relaxed,'' Severin said. "He's been taking his time and the line (Cade Severin, Colton Lormand, Jacob Dillard and Conner Griffin) have done a good job of protecting him. He knows where the defense will be before he releases the ball. Our linemen are all smart young men that work hard and take a lot of pride in it.''
Turnovers could be a big key, Severin said.
"We want to protect the ball and get one or two from them,'' he said
Waynoka's 3-2 defense moves to the ball well, Severin said.
Severin said he's not concerned that Timberlake has had to go four quarters only twice. He pointed out the Tigers went through several tight games last year on their way to the semifinals.
"Hopefully, they will response like they have been,'' he said.
Timberlake had holiday practices in both 2017 and 2019 so the Tigers know the holiday routine well, Severin said.
"They know what is expected out of them,'' he said. "They have been smart up to now (about Covid 19) and hopefully we will keep doing that.''
The Timberlake-Waynoka winner will play the Buffalo-Sasakwa winner next week at a neutral site in the semifinals.
Cardinals visit MV-Gotebo
Medford wll be playing on a Thanksgiving week for the first time since 2007 when the 9-2 Cardinals visit No. 2-ranked Mountain View-Gotebo at 7 p.m. Friday in a Class C quarterfinal.
"This is a big deal for us,'' said Medford coach Blake Lamle. "It's a proud moment for me being from Medford (1994 graduate). This is something everyone tries to do at the beginning of the year. It's an exciting to have that opportunity.''
Medford is on a four-game winning streak where it has outscored opponents, 194-6. They have playoff wins over Wilson Henryetta, 50-0 and Maud, 52-6. They rushed for a season-high 276 yards last week with Drake McMillan having
