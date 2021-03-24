Enid baseball coach Brad Gore spent a deflating 20 minutes talking with his team following a 13-1 loss to Broken Arrow in a District 6A-3 at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
He talked about the evils of too many walks (13), nine of which scored, another run came off Enid’s only error of the night.
Starter Blake Priest struck out six over the first three innings, but was done-in after allowing seven walks, five of which scored and a solo homer by Grayson Childers in the fifth. The Tigers (7-3 overall and 4-1 in district) made the game a rout with three runs in the fifth and sixth and four in the seventh.
“We talked mainly about throwing strikes and staying committed,’’ Gore said. “It’s deflating and hard to recover from. We talked about how many pitches it wastes to walk people. It runs up your pitch count and deflates your defense and puts you on your heels. It’s part of the process of the season. You’re going to have a game like that. Hopefully, tomorrow (at Broken Arrow at 4), we will throw a few more strikes.’’
Priest had two strikeouts in both the first, second and third, but couldn’t recover from walking the bases loaded in the second when the Tigers scored three runs on a two-RBI single by Kado Matthews and an RBI single by Jaxon Gregory. Gregory was the lone Tiger starter who didn’t draw a walk.
“Blake had dominating stuff,’’ Gore said. “He just walked too many guys and ran his pitch count up, he can’t stay in the game. When he throws strikes, he’s dominating, it forced us to make a lot of changes.’’
Broken Arrow starter Kai Fowler allowed only two hits — both coming in the fifth — a double by Maddux Mayberry and an RBI single by Kade Goeke.
“It was ace versus ace,’’ Gore said.
“Their guy did what he does best. He doesn’t strike out a lot of people (four over six and one-third innings) but he’s a finesse pitcher who made his pitches. We just couldn’t square him up.’’
Broken Arrow took advantage of two walks, an RBI single by Gregory and a two-RBI double by Childers to score three more in the sixth. Broken Arrow walked four times in the seventh, two of which who scored.
“That was the difference in the ballgame, our inability to throw strikes,’’ Gore said. “It was a real good ballgame until the sixth. The game got away from us. If we executed a few things … but when you walk 13 you’re not going to win the game.’’
Shortstop Garrett Shull made a spectacular diving catch on a blooper by Danny Green in the seventh which started a double play. Mayberry, the center fielder, robbed Jack Simpson of a hit in the sixth.
“Those were good plays,’’ Gore said. “We talked about tomorrow and trying to show some different things than we did tonight. I don’t think our guys are going to give up. We’ll keep fighting. The coaches won’t give up. We’ll be ready tomorrow.’’
Mayberry or Jake Kennedy will pitch for Enid Wednesday.
