Thursday's prep basketball schedule
County — Crescent at OBA
Area — Drumright at Billings, Okeene at Geary
ENID - A private family graveside service will be held for Jacqueline Moore Cummins in Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Henninger-Hinson Funeral Home. There is a guest book available at the funeral home.
ENID - Funeral services for Joreene Jo (Morris) Sharp, 69, Enid, are 10:00 am, Saturday, January 30, 2021 at Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home with burial following in Eagle Chief Cemetery, Aline, Ok. Condolences may be made at www.ladusauevans.com.
The Memorial services celebrating and honoring the life of Kay Leftwich, of Medford, will be held privately, due to COVID-19, under the direction of Brown-Cummings Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.Brown-Cummings.com.
ENID - The services honoring Kash Caldwell Lester, infant, of Enid, are pending under the direction of Brown-Cummings Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared online at www.Brown-Cummings.com.
