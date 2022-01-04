Cherokee Invitational — Girls, 11 a.m., Cherokee vs. Timberlake; 4:20, Tonkawa vs. Pond Creek-Hunter; 1:40, Beaver vs. Buffalo; 7, Burlington vs. Kremlin-Hillsdale. Boys, 12:20, Cherokee vs. Beaver; 3, Tonkawa vs. Buffalo; 5:40, Pond Creek-Hunter vs. Burlington; 8:20, Kremlin-Hillsdale vs. Timberlake
HammonTournament — Girls, 10, Hammon vs. Corn Bible; 1, Erick vs. Sentinel; 7, Binger-Oney vs. Boise City; 4, Lomega JV vs. Shattuck. Boys, 11:30, Sentinel vs. Corn Bible; 8:30, Boise City vs. Hammon; 2:30, Shattuck vs. Erick; 5:30, Binger-Oney vs. Lomega
Medford Invitational — Girls, 6, McCurtain vs. Felt; 3:20, Wichita vs. Medford; 10 a.m., Blackwell vs. DCLA; 12:40, Waynoka vs. Covington-Douglas. Boys, 7:20, Wichita vs. Felt; 11:20, Waynoka vs. Blackwell; 4:40, McCurtain vs. DCLA; 2, Medford vs. Covington-Douglas
Mulhall-Orlando Invitational — Girls, 10 a.m., Carney vs. Mulhall-Orlando; 3:20, Union City vs. Verden; 12:40, Coyle vs. Glencoe; 6, Cimarron vs. Drumright. Boys, 11:20 a.m., Glencoe vs. Carney; 4:40, Verden vs. Drumright; 2, Coyle vs. Union City; 7:20, Mulhall-Orlando vs. Cimarron
Okeene Invitational — Girls, 7, Okeene vs. Sharon-Mutual; 4:20, Pioneer vs. Dover; 11 a.m., Canton vs. Ringwood; 1:40, Geary vs. Waukomis. Boys, 12:20, Ringwood vs. Geary; 5:40, Sharon-Mutual vs. Pioneer; 8:20, Okeene vs. Canton; 3, Dover vs. Waukomis
Oil Center Classic (at Woodward) — Girls, 1, Laverne vs. Alva JV; 7, Tyrone vs. Leedey; 10 a.m., Balko vs. Mooreland; 4, Forgan vs. Western Heights. Boys, 2:30, Western Heights vs. Alva JV; 8:30, Tyrone vs. Mooreland; 5:30, Forgan vs. Leedey; 11:30 a.m., Balko vs. Leedey
Three Rivers Conference (at Stride Bank Center) — Girls, 4:20, Okarche vs. Crescent; 11 a.m., Thomas vs. OBA; 1:40, Cashion vs. Fairview; 7, Hennessey vs. Watonga. Boys, 12:20, Cashion vs. Thomas; 3, Fairview vs. Okarche; 8:20, Watonga vs. OBA; 5:40, Crescent vs. Hennessey
Wheat Capital (at Chisholm) — Girls, 1, Jones vs. John Marshall; 10 a.m., Woodward vs. Alva; 7, Garber vs. Tulsa Rogers; 4, Chisholm vs. Perry. Boys, 8:30, Kingfisher vs.Chisholm; 2:30, Jones vs. John Marshall; 5:30, Garber vs. Perry; 11:30 a.m., Woodward vs. Alva
