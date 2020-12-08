Tournament schedule
Canton Tournament
Girls
Thursday — 4, Taloga vs. Okeene; 7, OBA vs. Canton
Friday — 4, Lomega vs. Calumet; 7, Fairview vs. Arnett
Saturday — 12:30., 7th place (Elementary School gym); 12:30 p.m., 5th place; 3:30, 3rd place; 6:30, Championship
Boys
Thursday — 8:30, Taloga vs. Okeene; 5:30, Canton vs. Arnett
Friday — 8:30, Calumet vs. Okeene; 5:30, OBA vs. Lomega
Saturday — 2 p.m., 7th place (Elementary School gym); 2 p.m., 5th place; 5 p.m., 3rd place; Championship, 8 p.m.
Cimarron Winter Classic
Girls
Thursday — 6 p.m., Cherokee vs. Mid-Moore Christian; 10 a.m., Ringwood vs. Timberlake; 12:40, Coyle vs. Aline-Cleo; 3:20, Dover vs. Cimarron
Friday — 12:40 p.m., Cherokee/Mid-Moore Christian loser vs. Ringwood-Timberlake loser; 10 a.m., Coyle/Aline-Cleo loser vs. Dover-Cimarron loser; 6, Cherokee/Mid-Moore Christian winner vs. Ringwood-Timberlake winner; 3:20, Coyle/Aline-Cleo winner vs. Dover-Cimarron winner
Saturday — 10 a.m., 7th place; 12:40, 5th place; 3:20, 3rd place; 6, Championship
Boys
Thursday — 7:20 p.m., Cherokee vs. Ringwood JV; 2, Coyle vs. Cimarron; 4:40, Dover vs. Mid-Moore Christian; 11:20, Aline-Cleo vs. Ringwood
Friday — 11:20 a.m., Cherokee-Ringwood JV loser vs. Coyle-Cimarron loser; 2, Dover/Mid-Moore Christian loser vs. Aline-Cleo/Ringwood loser; 7:20, Cherokee-Ringwood JV winner vs. Coyle-Cimarron winner; 4:40, Dover/Mid-Moore Christian winner vs. Aline-Cleo/Ringwood winner
Saturday — 11:20, 7th place; 2 p.m., 5th place; 4:40, 3rd place; 7:20, Championship
Compass Athletics Winter Basketball Classic
At Woodward
Girls
Thursday, 4 p.m., Kingfisher vs. Woodward JV; 7, Altus vs. Guymon; 10 a.m., Guthrie vs. Chisholm; 1 p.m., Woodward vs. Glenpool
Friday — 10 a.m., Kingfisher-Woodward JV loser vs. Altus-Guymon loser; 1 p.m., Guthrie-Chisholm loser vs. Woodward-Glenpool loser; 4 p.m., Kingfisher-Woodward JV winner vs. Altus-Guymon winner; 7, Guthrie-Chisholm winner vs. Woodward-Glenpool winner
Saturday — 10 a.m., 7th place; 1 p.m., 5th place; 4 p.m., 3rd place; 7 p.m., Championship.
Boys
Thursday — 8:30, Guthrie vs. Woodward JV; 2:30, Altus vs. Glenpool; 5:30, Chisholm vs. Sharon-Mutual; 11:30 a.m., Woodward vs. Guymon
Friday — 11:30 a.m., Guthrie-Woodward JV loser vs. Altus-Glenpool loser; 2:30, Chisholm/Sharon-Mutual loser vs. Woodward-Guymon loser; 5:30, Guthrie-Woodward JV winner vs. Altus-Glenpool winner; 8:30, Chisholm/Sharon-Mutual winner vs. Woodward-Guymon winner
Saturday — 11:30, 7th place; 2:30, 5th place; 5:30, 3rd place; 8:30, Championship
Next Energy Resources Invitational
At Garber
Girls
Thursday — 6:30, Garber vs. Mulhall-Orlando; 3:50, Cashion vs. Hooker; 1:10, Ripley vs. Tonkawa; 10:30 a.m., Okarche vs. Geary
Friday — 1:10 p.m, Garber/Mulhall-Orlando loser vs. Cashion-Hooker loser; 10:30 a.m., Ripley-Tonkawa loser vs. Okarche-Geary loser; 6:30, Garber/Mulhall-Orlando winner vs. Cashion-Hooker winner; 3:50, Ripley-Tonkawa winner vs. Okarche-Geary winner
Saturday — 10:30 a.m., 7th; 1:10, 5th; 3:50, 3rd; 6:30, Championship
Boys
Thursday — 7:50, Garber vs. Geary; 11:50 a.m., Ripley vs. Okarche; 5:10, Hooker vs. Mulhall-Orlando; 2:30, Cashion vs. Tonkawa
Friday — 2:30, Garber-Geary loser vs. Ripley-Okarche loser; 11:50, Hooker/Mulhall-Orlando loser vs. Cashion-Tonkawa loser; 7:50, Garber-Geary winner vs. Ripley-Okarche winner; 5:10, Hooker/Mulhall-Orlando winner vs. Cashion-Tonkawa winner
Saturday — 11:50 a.m., 7th place; 2:30, 5th place; 5:10, 3rd place; 7:50, Championship
