Thursday's prep basketball schedule
County — Cimarron at Ringwood, 4:30 p.m. start
Area — Burlington at Waynoka
Rain with some snow mixing in overnight. Low around 30F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..
Rain with some snow mixing in overnight. Low around 30F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Updated: December 2, 2020 @ 5:01 pm
Thursday's prep basketball schedule
County — Cimarron at Ringwood, 4:30 p.m. start
Area — Burlington at Waynoka
Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads
Campbell is a former sports writer and current part-time writer for the News & Eagle, enidnews@enidnews.com.
Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for Sports? Send an email to daver@enidnews.com.
Graduate of Oklahoma City John Marshall (1972) and University of Oklahoma. Been at News & Eagle since June 19, 1978. Previously worked at Oklahoma Journal, Midland, Texas Reporter & Telegram, Norman Transcript, Elk City Daily News
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
ENID - Celebration of Life Service 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, Anderson-Burris Chapel. Burial in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation 5-6 p.m. Sunday. Kenneth was born Dec. 13, 1936, and passed away Dec. 2, 2020. www.andersonburris.com
ENID - Services for Arlo N. Maxey, age 91, of Enid, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, are pending with Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home.
The Home Going Services celebrating Jaimesse Thompson, will be held 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, in the First Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Memorial Park Cemetery. Condolences may be shared online at www.Brown-Cummings.com/.
Services celebrating the life of Phillip Elliott, Enid, will be held 2 p.m. today in the Emmanuel Enid Church. Masks are required. The service will be live- streamed on Brown-Cummings Funeral Home Facebook and www.emmanuelenid.org/click "Watch Live."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.