WAUKOMIS — Dayton Thrower was more like Dayton Pitcher in Pioneer’s 6-4 win over Elmore City Friday in the final game of the day at the Mustangs’ Festival Friday.
The junior hurler allowed only three hits, struck out 15 and walked only one in going the distance. He retired 14 of the last 15 hitters he faced with the only runner reaching on an error with two out in the top of the seventh.
“I thought he threw lights out,’’ said Pioneer coach Dave Riesen. “That was as good as anyone has pitched for us this season. He stayed within himself. If you get ahead in the count and throw strikes, usually good things will happen. I hope we can to continue to improve like this as a team.’’
Thrower started to turn things around in the third after the Badgers scored two unearned runs on the strength of two errors, a walk and an RBI single by Nathan Ferris.
He struck out Dalton Foster and Bryan Arrington to begin a string of 13 straight batters retired.
Thrower said he was inspired by “intensity in the dugout.’’
“They had my back,’’ he said. “They were counting on me to step up and that’s when I did it. This was a confidence builder for me absolutely.
Eleven of his 12 strikeouts came against the bottom half of the order.
“That’s who you need to bear down against,’’ he said. “I was getting ahead of them and throwing strikes.’’
Pioneer, 12-1, has won seven straight games.
The Mustangs broke open the game with three runs in the fourth despite not having a hit. Elmore City reliever Neal Frazier walked five batters, including Ty Parker with the bases loaded. A wild pitch brought in Brandon Drewke. Leyton Parker scored when Dakota Wingo reached on an error.
Pioneer added another run in the sixth when Drewke singled, went to second on a wild pitch, to third on a sacrifice and an error and scored on Wingo’s fielders choice.
Dave Amparano’s RBI single put the Badgers up 1-0 in the first, but Pioneer answered back when Leyton Parker walked, stole second and scored on a wild pitch. Kolby Vestal walked to open the second inning and scored after an error, a sacrifice, a walk and a single by Drewke.
Elmore City scored in the top of the seventh on two errors but Thrower struck out D.J. Frazier to end the game.
“We made more mistakes than we normally make,’’ Riesen said, “but we were able to overcome them. Guys like Brandon Drewke stepped up. Brandon has worked really hard to get here. If we keep doing that, we have a chance to be pretty good.’’
Pioneer will face Navajo at 10 a.m. and Oklahoma Christian Academy at 8 p.m. Saturday.
Elmore City got a walk off homer from Amparano to beat Garber, 2-1. Alva beat McCurtain, 8-7. McCurtain beat Hydro-Eakly, 5-4.
Other games at Pioneer Saturday pit Navajo and Elmore City at noon, Elmore City and Crossings Christian at 2, Crossings and Alva at 4 and Alva and OCA at 6.Riesen said he was leaning toward Ty Parker as the starter against Navajo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.