By Bella Casey
Enid News & Eagle
Just because something has always been one way doesn’t mean it should never change.
As I set foot in the Enid News & Eagle for the first time, I was shown my desk and given three stories to write. I was never treated as an intern, but as a summer reporter.
But only a few hours into my internship, I encountered my first dilemma: where was the bathroom? I was nervous to interrupt the silence of the newsroom with a question.
I’d never worked in a quiet newsroom. Back at The O’Colly, Oklahoma State University’s college newspaper, it was rarely quiet. Every person in the newsroom is a familiar face, and even if silence overtook the newsroom in a rare moment, I never questioned if I should speak.
But it was different at the Enid News & Eagle.
The silence was broken only by the typing of the other reporters and editors or maybe by the occasional phone call. I was the only person who said “hello” and “goodbye” each time I passed through the newsroom.
The best part of working at the Enid News & Eagle was no two days were the same. I interviewed a local snake catcher, sat front row to a symphony and chased fishermen through Meadowlake Park in hopes of capturing a photo of the champion catfish.
I didn’t get a photo of the winning catfish, but the community of Enid took me under its wing the minute I set out on my first story assignment. By the end of my first month as an intern, children at the library knew who I was, sources reached out to me to request I cover their events and I began to see people I knew at the local Walmart.
Enid is a wonderful community full of people with the best intentions. A sense of community followed me everywhere I went. Besides the newsroom.
I loved every person I worked with at the Enid News & Eagle. I will miss my lunch dates with Suzie, I will miss hearing Cindy laugh from her office and I will never call a photo a picture thanks to Billy.
I am especially grateful for these experiences because I noticed they were unique to me. I never saw the other reporters go to lunch together and silence crept into the newsroom as the editors arrived. Every person at the Enid News & Eagle made it a point to be kind and accepting toward me, and I will carry their encouragement with me forever.
But investing in one person doesn’t build a community.
I wish I heard the editors tell the other reporters “good job” on their stories a little more often. I wish the other reporters enjoyed each other enough to go to lunch. And I hope everyone dreads their final day in the newsroom, just as I did, because they loved their time in Enid so much.
A community costs nothing, and it’s never too late to change.
There is no excuse for falling short.
Thank you ENE and the Oklahoma Newspaper Foundation for allowing me to spend the summer doing what I love most, and thank you Enid for an experience I’ll never forget.
Casey is a junior at Oklahoma State University from Jones. She is majoring in multimedia journalism and political science. She was an Oklahoma News Foundation summer intern for the Enid News & Eagle.
