Softball

Class B and Class A regional tournaments (TBA)

Monday

Kremlin-Hillsdale (Class B No. 9) vs. Pioneer (Class A No. 14), 4:30 p.m.

Chisholm at Fairview, 4:30 p.m.

Enid vs. Putnam City North, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Chisholm vs. Kremlin-Hillsdale, 4:30 p.m.

Enid vs. Putnam City, 4 p.m.

Enid vs. Ponca City, 7 p.m.

Thursday

Enid vs. Piedmont, 6 p.m.

Volleyball

Tuesday

Enid vs. Putnam City West, 6 p.m.

Chisholm at Ponca City, 6 p.m.

Thursday

Enid vs. Putnam City, 6 p.m.

OBA (Class 4A No. 13) vs. Weatherford, 4 p.m.

Friday

Enid vs. Mustang (Class 6A No. 13), 9 a.m. (Mustang Tournament)

Saturday

Enid vs. Norman, 9 a.m. (Mustang Tournament)

Cross Country

Saturday

Chisholm / OBA Meet (4A-2A/A), 8:30 a.m.

