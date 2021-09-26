Softball
Class B and Class A regional tournaments (TBA)
Monday
Kremlin-Hillsdale (Class B No. 9) vs. Pioneer (Class A No. 14), 4:30 p.m.
Chisholm at Fairview, 4:30 p.m.
Enid vs. Putnam City North, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Chisholm vs. Kremlin-Hillsdale, 4:30 p.m.
Enid vs. Putnam City, 4 p.m.
Enid vs. Ponca City, 7 p.m.
Thursday
Enid vs. Piedmont, 6 p.m.
Volleyball
Tuesday
Enid vs. Putnam City West, 6 p.m.
Chisholm at Ponca City, 6 p.m.
Thursday
Enid vs. Putnam City, 6 p.m.
OBA (Class 4A No. 13) vs. Weatherford, 4 p.m.
Friday
Enid vs. Mustang (Class 6A No. 13), 9 a.m. (Mustang Tournament)
Saturday
Enid vs. Norman, 9 a.m. (Mustang Tournament)
Cross Country
Saturday
Chisholm / OBA Meet (4A-2A/A), 8:30 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.