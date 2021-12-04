A look ahead at the local sports happening around Enid this week:
Monday, Dec. 6 — Prep Basketball — Pond Creek Hunter at Deer Creek Lamont. Girls at 6 p.m., boys at 8 p.m. Billings at Aline-Cleo. Girls at 6:30 p.m., boys at 8 p.m. Hennessey boys at Frontier Tournament (TBD).
Tuesday, Dec. 7 — Prep Basketball — Choctaw at Enid
Choctaw at Enid. Girls at 6 p.m., boys at 7:15 p.m. The EHS basketball teams will continue their early streak of home games, when they welcome Choctaw to Enid High School on Tuesday. The Pacers are still looking for their first win after falling in their opening two games to Midwest City and Ponca City.
The Plainsmen will be looking to build on their 71-49 win over Putnam City at home on Friday. It will be the second game of the season for Choctaw, who won their opener against Putnam City in overtime, 51-47. Choctaw is coming off a 13-7 season in 2020-21.
Prep Wrestling — EHS at Edmond Santa Fe
A short-handed Enid squad dropped their first home dual to Blackwell, 55-18, on Thursday. They’ll be looking to improve on that when the team goes up against No. 14 ranked Edmond Santa Fe on Tuesday.
The Wolves enter the contest having lost a home meet to No. 10 Mustang, 61-57.
Thursday, Dec. 7 — Prep Swimming — EHS vs. Edmond schools, Edmond, 5:30 p.m.
The EHS swimming teams have gotten off to a fast start to their season, and will be looking to continue their success when travel to Edmond for a meet at Mitch Park YMCA. The Plainsmen are coming off back-to-back sweeps over Mustang and Choctaw, as well as Putnam City and Guymon.
Prep Basketball — Pacers at Norman Tournament (Thursday thru Saturday)
Friday, Dec. 8 — Prep Wrestling — Mid-America Nationals, Stride Bank Center
The Mid-America Nationals wrestling tournament welcomes some of the best teams from surrounding states, including Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana and Kansas. Last season’s tournament was canceled a little over a week before it was set to begin due to COVID-19.
The tournament will run from Friday, Dec. 9 thru Saturday, Dec. 10.
Saturday, Dec. 10 — JUCO men’s basketball — NOC Enid vs. Mid-American Christian, Mabee Center (5 p.m.)
