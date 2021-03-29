Enid and OBA results from Enid Invitatonal tennis tournament
Enid girls
Alexa Garcia, No. 1 singles, 2nd — def. Lexi Dansby, Muskogee, 6-0, 6-0; def. Isabella Groendyke, OBA, 6-1, 6-0. Finals — def. By Isabela Pensavalle, Jenks, 6-3, 6-1
Taylor Stotts,No. 2 singles , 4th— def. Lauren Lewis, Edmond North, 7-5, 6-0; def. By Clara Caldwell, OBA, 6-3, 6-3. 3rd — def. By Nadelyn Standifer, Broken Arrow, 6-4, 4-6, 10-8
Crystal Archer-Hannah Brinley, No. 1 doubles, 7th — def. By Alice Asu-Ellery Graft, Edmond North, 6-1, 6-4; def. By Om Emily Lichty-Ashley Miller, OBA, 3-6, 6-4, 11-9. 7th — def. Lexie Huster-Jill Jackson, Ponca City, 6-1, 6-1
Cheyenne Gill-Madison Nickels, No. 2 doubles, 4th — def. Haley Mills-Savannah Valgora, Ponca City, 6-0, 6-4; def. By Julia Parkhill-Emma Zemanek, Jenks, 6-3, 6-0. 3rd — def. By Reagan Caldwell-Danielle Walker, Broken Arrow, 6-3, 6-1
Enid boys
Bryce Baker, No. 1 singles, 3rd — def. Brady Johnson, Edmond Memorial, 6-2, 6-0; def. By Dallas Pennington, Edmond North, 6-3, 4-6, 11-9. 3rd — def. Grant Hinkle, Broken Arrow, 7-6, 6-3
Kaden Heitfeld, No. 2 singles, 3rd — def. Carter Lamont, Muskogee, 6-0, 6-0; def. By Dylan Rainwater, Edmond North, 6-1, 6-3. 3rd — def. Patrick Westbrook, Jenks, 6-3, 6-1
Mason Feightner-Parker Phillips, No. 1 doubles, 5th ‑ def. By Josh Garner-Luke Wilborn, Muskogee, 6-1, 6-3; def. Ray Fredericks-Michael Garcia, Ponca City, 6-3, 6-1 5th — def. Johnny Cheb-Landon Peck, Edmond Memorial, 6-4, 6-1
Jacob Handing-Cooper Reinhardt, No. 2 singles, 5th — def. By Mitchell Rice-Max Taralunga, Edmond North, 6-2, 6-4; def. Kilian Boeth-Ryan Fox, Edmond Memoiial, 6-4, 6-1. 5th — def. Asa Plumlee-Kyram English, Muskogee, 6-2, 6-2
OBA boys
Ryan Petka, No. 1 singles, 5th — def. By Dallas Pennington, Edmond North, 6-1, 6-2; def. Brady Johnson, Edmond Memorial, 6-3, 4-6, 12-10; def. Preston Callahan, Muskogee, 6-4, 7-6
Jackson Morgan, No. 2 singles, 7th — def. By Max Fitzgerald, Broken Arrow, 6-0, 6-0; def. By Marcus Fortkamp, Ponca City, 6-0, 6-1. 7th — def. Mark Babcock, Edmond Memoria, 6-4, 3-6, 10-8
Holden Caldwell-Matt Carpenter, No. 12 doubles, 8th — def. By Reed Kanaly-Cole Petering, Edmond North, 6-0, 6-1; def. By Johnny Chen-Lamdon Peck, Edmond Memorial, 6-0, 6-0. 7th ‑ def. By Ray Fredericks-Miguel Garcia, Ponca City, 6-1, 6-1
Guy Nih-Garrett Slaving, No. 2 doubles, 7th — def. By Jeremy Song-Max Ngo, Jenks, 6-0, 6-0; def. By Asa Plumlee-Kyram English, Muskogee, 6-0, 6-0. 7th – def. Kilian Boeth-Ryan Fox, Edmond Memorial, 6-1, 6-1
OBA girls
Isabella Groendyke, No. 1 singles, 3rd — def. Jessica Barnes, Broken Arrow, 6-2, 7-5; def. By Alexa Garcia, Enid, 6-1, 6-0. 3rd — def. Olivia Origil, Edmond Memorial, 6-3, 6-2
Clara Caldwell, No. 2 singles, 2nd — def. Haylee Waggoner, Ponca City, 6-0, 6-0; def. Taylor Stotts, Enid, 6-3, 6-3. Finals – def. By Sofia Ohlson, Jenks, 6-2, 7-5
Emily Lichty-Ashley Miller, No. 1 doubles, 6th — def. By Kalire Newell-Katy Hewitt, Muskogee, 6-2, 6-4; def. Crystal Archer-Hannah Brinley, Enid, 3-6, 6-4, 11-9. 5th — def. By Ally Fallen-Camryn Prosak, Edmond Memorial, 5-7, 6-1, 12-10
Nadia Rodriguez-Sydney Miller, No. 2 doubles — def. By Izzy Carey-Kadee Miller, Edmond North, 6-0, 6-0; def. By Sara FieldsSerena Kuefler, Edmond Memorial, 6-1, 6-4
