State Tennis Tournaments
Class 6A
Enid results
Bryce Baker, No. 1 singles, 8th — Consolation Quarterfinals — def. Evan Ivester, Deer Creek Edmond, 6-1, 6-1; Semifinals — def. by Konnor Collins, Broken Arrow, 7-5, 6-2. 7th — def. by Logan Lemley, Edmond Memorial, 4-6, 7-5, 6-3
Kaden Heitfeld, No. 2 singles, 8th — Consolation Quarterfinals — def. Chris Do, Mustang, 2-6, 6-3, 7-5. Semifinals — def. by Kent Roberts, Yukon, 6-1, 7-6. 7th — def. by Brett Hall, Stillwater, 6-4, 6-2
Class 4A
OBA results
Ryan Petka, No. 1 singles — Consolation Quarterfinals — def.by Enre Boshoff, 6-3, 6-2
Kingfisher results
Logan Castonguay-Easton Pine, No. 1 doubles, 8th — Consolation Quarterfinals — def. Drake-Sterling, Wagoner, 1-6, 6-1, 6-4. Semifinals — def. by Jones-Nguyen, Clinton, 6-2, 6-1. 7th — def. by Boshoff-Halford, Regent Prep, walk over
Kaden Kitchens-Xavier Ridenour, No. 2 doubles — Consolation Quarterfinals — def. by Johnson-Klaus, Lincoln Christian, 6-3, 6-4
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.