State Tennis results
Class 6A
Enid results
Alexa Garcia, No. 1 singles — Consolation quarterfinals — def. by Emma Turner, Deer Creek, 6-1, 6-2
Cheyenne Gill-Madison Nickels, No. 2 doubles — Consolation quarterfinals — def. by Scarlett Elizondo-Savanna Rogers, Union, 6-2, 6-1
Class 4A
OBA results
Isabelle Groendyke, No. 1 singles, 6th — Consolation quarterfinals — def. Nikkel Horsburgh, OCS, 6-4, 6-3. Consolation semifinals — McKenlea Snyder, Seminole, 6-3, 6-2. 5th place — der, by. Aspen Minihan, Crossings Christian, 6-3, 7-6
Clara Caldwell, No. 2 singles, 4th — Semifinals — def. by Natalie Gillet, Holland Hall, 6-0, 6-3. 3rd place — def. by. Ellie Calcik, Riverfield Day School., 7-6, retired
Emmie Lichty-Ashley Miller, No. 1 doubles, 5th — Consolation quarterfinals — def. Shelby O’Steen-Maria Roquemore, St. Mary’s, default. Consolation semifinals — def. Abby Cunningham-Hope Keltner, Lincoln Christian, 6-2, 6-3. 5th place — def.. Emma Bowers-Sarah Streller, OCS, 2-6, 6-2, 6-0
