State Tennis results
Class 6A
Enid results
Bryce Baker, No. 1 singles, No. 7 seed — def. Tony Morina, Bartlesville, 6-0, 7-6. Quarterfinals — def. By No. 2 seed Ashwin Chandrasekar, Union, 6-0, 7-6. Consolations — vs. Evan Ivester, Deer Creek Edmond, 8 a.m. Saturday
Kaden Heitfeld, No. 2 singles — def. By No. 1 seed Christian Pensavalle, Jenks, 6-0, 6-0. Consolations — def. Jackson Gwartney, Deer Creek Edmond, 6-0, 6-2; vs. Chris Do, Mustang, 8 a.m. Saturday.
Mason Feightner-Cooper Reinhardt, No. 1 doubles — def. By No. 5 seed Kevin Gannon-Nolan Hance, Union, 6-2, 6-4. Consolations — def. By No. 4 seed Kevin Nguyen-Steven Nguyen, Edmond Santa Fe, 6-0, 7-5
Jacob Handing-Parks Phillips, No. 2 doubles — def. By Jacob Cumpton-Garrett Wolfe, Edmond Santa Fe, 6-3, 6-2. Consolations — def. By Carter Hudspeth-Gavin Winn, Muskogee, 6-3, 5-7, 7-6
Class 4A
OBA results
Ryan Petka, No. 1 singles — def. By Aiden Robinson, Cascia Hall, 6-0, 6-0. Consolations — def. Hunter Skaggs, Clinton, 6-1, 6-1; vs. Enre Boshoff, Regent Prep, 8 a.m. Saturday
Holden Caldwell-Jackson Morgan, No. 1 doubles — def. By No. 1 seed Hunter Henry-Gannon Murray, Cascia Hall, 6-0, 6-0. Consolation — def. By James Coombes-Braden Hill, Anadarko, 3-6, 6-2, 6-3
Kingfisher results
Maverick Ridenour, No. 1 singles — def. By No. 6 seed Enre Boshoff, Regent Prep, 6-0, 6-0. Consolation — def. By Davey Clonts, Metro Christian, 6-2, 6-1
Nathan Smalley, No. 2 singles — def. By Ethan Loveall, Henryetta, 6-0, 6-1. Consolation — def. By Christian Swan, Harrah, 6-0, 6-0
Logan Castonguay-Easton Pine, No. 1 doubles — def. By No. 7 seed Greene-Scarona, Metro Christian, 6-2, 6-2. Consolations — def. Kyle Limerick-Sam Parker, Rejoice Christian, 6-1, 6-0; vs. Drake-Sterling, Wagonger, 8 a.m. Saturday
Kaden Kitchens-Xavier Ridenour, No. 2 doubles — def. By No. 3 seed Karibian-Lehman, Holland Hall, 6-0, 6-0. Consolation — def. Goodman-Hoemann, Regent Prep, 6-2, 6-2; vs. Johnson-Klaus, Lincoln Christian, 8 a.m. Saturday
