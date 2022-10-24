In April, Integris Bass Baptist Health Center started its TeamBirth initiative. It provides women a better experience while giving birth through a communication and teamwork process that makes improves communication and implementation of a woman's health care plan.
Denese Campbell MSN, RN C-EFM at Integris,and labor and delivery nurse manager, said TeamBirth allows nurses to better collaborate with a patient during the birthing process.
"TeamBirth is an innovative approach to improve communication and teamwork through a shared decision making model between patients, their support team, nursing care team and physicians to close the gaps in communication that challenges safety, dignity of the birth person, and patient preferences," Campbell said.
Campbell said TeamBirth is a shared decision making model that allows the full care team, including the patient and their support people are actively involved in the plan of care through collaboration of those at their bedside. She said the goal of TeamBirth is to empower all team members to take part in the health care plan. It also helps ensure that a patient giving birth is given a safe and dignified experience.
"At Integris, we want all birthing individuals and their support team to know their preferences for their birth experience are important to us by actively including them in decision making and the plan of care," Campbell said. "We want all members of the team, including the patient and their support group to feel empowered to speak up with questions or concerns."
An important aspect of TeamBirth is a shared whiteboard in all labor and delivery rooms to help outline care plans and progress for a patient and the baby that can be used as a shared reference for all involved in the birthing process. Campbell said the initiative can help reduce unnecessary procedures and help prevent other issues.
"TeamBirth will improve patient safety, experience and dignity by elevating the role and voice of our patients by actively including them in their care and empowering them to speak up," Campbell said. "Additionally, TeamBirth will decrease equity gaps in the healthcare system, elevate patient dignity, mitigate implicit bias, improve the culture of our unit, reduce unnecessary c-sections and minimize preventable morbidities."
