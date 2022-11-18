Turkey donation at Jumbo. Quote from April Danahy with Security National Bank.
She said people from Security National Bank have helped with Day of Kindness for many years. They were picking up 50 turkeys to be taken to Loaves and Fishes for its food pantry.
"The best part about it is working for a place that encourages us to do so. So it's wonderful for us to be able to get out on a Friday morning, even though it's a little bit cooler, but to be able to do this for Loaves and Fishes' great mission, as many missions are in Enid, but I think it's important for all of us to know that we work for a place that encourages us to do that."
Tommy's delivering to Child Advocacy Council.
David Piskorick. Said Tommy's has been involved with United Way since Tommy's opened two years ago. They do everything from proceed fundraisers to random acts of kindness. Said it has been great working with Dan Schiedel with United Way and it is one of their partners in town they have worked with for two years.
"The owners, the Davis family, they are passionate children. Whether it's donating to schools or to organizations like this, it's one thing they really enjoy doing and are going to continue doing."
Matt Denuszek
Kendra Ohern and TaShanna Armstrong with the council.
Kendra
"I think it's very important. Usually every year we get cases of water and snacks for the children. We go through a lot of water because we offer that to everybody that comes in. The snacks are always really good for the children. And we need those donations because we don't charge for any of our services, so everything we rely on is either grants, fundraising or donations. So definitely it's a big help to us."
TaShanna
Said when kids receive the snacks it can make them feel a little bit more at home. Said it's amazing to see how much is donated.
Kendra
"I love the fact they do that one day and go around different places and do that. That is so nice and awesome that they can just have a day where everybody feels like there's people out there that care, and everybody gets to feel that on the same day."
Rhonda Steveson with SOS
"We're just out here trying to make sure everybody's warm and has coats and gloves and hats ... and of course we also have pet food to help keep pets fed. It's just so cold that we're trying to make sure everyone is warm."
"It's just a real blessing to be able to help so many individuals. We do this every month, we're out here every week. It's just amazing what we accomplish in just putting a pop up donation location."
Said they had seen more than 60 people as of 11 a.m.
"It's amazing just to be able to help. There have been kids that have com up without coats, and we gave them coats. We've had adults that came up and got coats and hats ... we're just giving back."
Piper Bowers has been with SOS for about nine months.
"It's honestly probably the best part of my week, the days that we come out. Working with the same people over and over again, it's developed into an actual friendship type of thing. We go out at night and do night checks, make sure that everybody's safe at night, give them a snack if they need it, a blanket if they need it, and it's truly like checking on friend."
Jaime Lopez with Stride Bank. They made the donation to Enid SOS at Our Daily Bread, 616 Randolph.
"It's amazing. We get to help a lot of people out around the holidays. It's really cold out, so this helps out a lot of people. It feels good to do this."
Said it was his first time doing it, and he wants to keep taking part every year. They delivered detergent, water and socks.
Commented
