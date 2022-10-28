Correction of the recent story on Superintendent Floyd. The $2100 recent incentive/retention stipend (bonuses) paid to Enid Public school employees was already paid out in installments over the past year. Enid Public Schools pay new teacher mentors a $250 stipend at the end of the year.
Superintendent Floyd Correction
