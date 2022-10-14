Kristen Johnson
"I think there is a huge wave of momentum on what this space can be. People are seeing that it's more than just two rooms, it can affect things on so many different levels."
Spouse fulfillment is a huge issue within the military. It can be hard when you're moving constantly, and you're going to take that home to your airmen. That could affect if they want to stick around. When you help spouses with all they need and they are able to thrive, you're building a stronger military family.
Said with the rooms for the spouses, plus the virtual space that people can plug into, it is easy to get started before coming onto the base.
"Someone who's coming here, a family can or spouse can reach out and get plugged into this network before they're even here. And it will be ongoing, because everywhere you go you're stepping in as the new person and that cycle can keep going over and over again. So this is a big part of that acclimation ... that they know they have a space to go to, they can connect with others, there's somebody here that's not just brand new like themselves that they can connect with."
It's huge to know that the base community has created a space for people. It allows them to feel a part of the community.
"If a family is happy, strong and thriving, they're more apt to stay in and have a positive outlook. That resilience piece of staying in the military, enjoying the experience and wanting to continue to serve. These efforts can help with that retention."
Important to build the well-rounded family. It's important in the civilian world but for military spouses, there are fewer option. The more tools they have at their disposal the better everyone can be.
