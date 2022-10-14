Kristen Johnson
"I think there is a huge wave of momentum on what this space can be. People are seeing that it's more than just two rooms, it can affect things on so many different levels."
Kristen
Anne
"There are five quality of life issues that rise to the top for military families. One of them is military spouse employment, and obviously this supports that. Another is health care, and we really think it's going to support mental health. With the shift to telehealth, we're going to see more mental health concerns with spouses being siloed in their houses."
"Ultimately, this doesn't only affect our families, it's going to affect the mission. The resilience of one family member affects all of your family. So if a service member's family is resilient, connected and empowered, that service member is more ready. Which means that squadron is more ready."
"It supports retention. Because when families are in it, when they believe it and buy into the mission, when they feel supported, when they feel empowered, they're not going to go to their service member and be like, 'I want to get out of here, I don't want to live this life anymore.' They are going to own part of the life, it will be their life."
Hewes
"The military recruits airmen and retains families.We see a big shift in families not feeling supported and they end up getting out. That definitely is an important role we can play here. And I think Vance, even more than other bases, is an important place for this. Because we have so many people who come here and this is their first impression of the Air Force. About half the spouses, probably, on base belong to the student squadron and they are brand new to the Air Force. So having that good first impression, later on makes a difference."
Anne
Said there is a triad of support that has to happen for any project like this to succeed. It has to include all three elements. Those are: passionate spouses who are willing to innovate and volunteer their time and talents; community partners who are willing to welcome them into the community and support them with their connections; and leadership, they need the leadership to believe in what they're doing, buy into it and give them their credibility to have a space on their base.
Hewes
"Our leadership right now at Vance is amazing. Their mission is to develop resilient airmen and they know that families are part of that. It helps a lot to have that support from the top."
"There is a lot going on right now just to try to support spouses, from the flight room level all the way up to the wing level. They've redone the welcome brief so it's more inclusive for spouses. The squadron, spouse and family groups are as strong as ever and it's just support from all different levels here at Vance."
Vance Air Force Base and the Enid community have a symbiotic relationship. Civilian members of the Enid community work at Vance, while service members live in the community alongside civilians. With Vance training new classes of pilots on a rapidly regular basis, there are continuously new service members making their way to Enid.
The Air Force has a Five and Thrive initiative, which focuses on what are seen as the top-five quality of life challenges for military families: childcare, education, healthcare, housing and spouse employment. All of these are things the Air Force focuses on in order to keep retention rates at a strong level.
Spouse fulfillment is an important issue to the military. It can be hard for families when they are moving constantly, and sometimes it can result in families choosing to leave the Air Force life. When spouses are aided with all they need help with, it strengthens the bond between the family and the military, therefore strengthening the military community. A recent addition to the accommodations for Vance families is the Vance Spouse Space, which opened Wednesday and is an area located on the base that allows spouses who work from home to be able to work alongside other spouses, which can help them from feeling isolated.
Kristen Johnson, wife of Col. Jay Johnson, commander of the 71st Flying Training Wing, said it is easy to get started on learning about Vance before setting foot on base.
"Someone who's coming here, a family can or spouse can reach out and get plugged into this network before they're even here," Johnson said. "And it will be ongoing, because everywhere you go you're stepping in as the new person and that cycle can keep going over and over again. So this is a big part of that acclimation ... that they know they have a space to go to, they can connect with others, there's somebody here that's not just brand new like themselves that they can connect with.
"If a family is happy, strong and thriving, they're more apt to stay in and have a positive outlook. That resilience piece of staying in the military, enjoying the experience and wanting to continue to serve. These efforts can help with that retention."
2nd Lt. Jonathan Soferr is from Boston, and said he has been at Vance since late July after graduating from the Air Force Academy. He and his wife are new to Enid, as she is a teacher at Hayes Elementary in Enid. Soferr said he had been at Vance for less than two weeks before being sent to Colorado for training, and that he returned to Enid within the past few weeks.
