State tournament scores

Class 6A Boys

Thursday’s scores

Del City 52, Edmond Santa Fe 36

Putnam City North 53, Owasso 51

Edmond North 54, Norman North 43

Edmond Memorial 52, Broken Arrow 42

Friday’s games

At Tulsa Memorial

Del City vs. Putnam City North, 8:30 p.m.

Edmond North vs. Edmond Memorial.6:30 p.m.

 

Class 6A Girls

Edmond North 60, Putnam City North 50

Bixby 61, Choctaw 39

Union 43, Mustang 37

Norman 53, Midwest City 40

Friday’s games

At Sapulpa

Edmond North vs. Bixby , 2 p.m.

Union vs. Norman, 4 p.m.

 

Class 5A Boys

Ardmore 65, Tulsa Memorial 59

Carl Albert def. Tulsa Rogers, forfeit

Sapulpa 73, Coweta 58

Lawton MacArthur 88. Shawnee 73

Friday’s games

At Owasso

Ardmore vs. Carl Albert, 2 p.m.

Sapulpa vs. MacArthur, 4 p.m.

 

Class 5A Girls

Sapulpa 53, Shawnee 36

El Reno 42, Lawton MacArthur 40

Tahlequah 62, Carl Albert 47

Piedmont 46, McGuinness 29

Friday’s games

At Tulsa Memorial

Sapulpa vs. El Reno, 6

Tahlequah vs. Piedmont, 8

 

Class 4A Boys

Friday’s games

Semifinals

At State Fair Arena

Kingfisher vs. Classen SAS at Northeast, 9:30 a.m.

Tulsa Webster vs. Heritage Hall, 11:30 a.m.

 

Class 4A Girls

Thursdays games

Semifinals

At State Fair Arena

Fort Gibson 62, Weatherford 48

Tuttle 40,.Anadarko 37

 

Class 3A Boys

At Yukon

Crossings Christian 64, Westville 55

Hugo 51, Marlow 31

Community Christian 53, Eufaula 32

Beggs 42, Alva 32

Friday’s games

At State Fair Arena

Crossings Christian vs. Hugo, 8:30

Community Christian vs. Beggs, 6:30 p.m.

 

Class 3A Girls

Friday’s games

Semifinals 

At Noble

Roland vs. Kellyville, 8

Lincoln Christian vs. Jones, 6

 

Class 2A Boys

Thursday’s games

Dale 61, Morrison 60

Howe 47, Cashion 37

Oklahoma Union 58, Pawnee 55

Wewoka 68, Hooker 57

Friday’s games

Semifinals

At Noble

Dale vs. Howe, 8

Oklahoma Union vs. Wewoka, 6

 

Class 2A Girls

Dale 46, Hooker 29

Silo 63, Hartshorne 52

Latta 56, Amber-Pocasset 34

Howe 56, Pocola 47

Friday’s games

At State Fair Arena

Dale vs. Silo, 2  p.m.

Latta vs. Howe, 4 p.m.

 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you