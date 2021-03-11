State tournament scores
Class 6A Boys
Thursday’s scores
Del City 52, Edmond Santa Fe 36
Putnam City North 53, Owasso 51
Edmond North 54, Norman North 43
Edmond Memorial 52, Broken Arrow 42
Friday’s games
At Tulsa Memorial
Del City vs. Putnam City North, 8:30 p.m.
Edmond North vs. Edmond Memorial.6:30 p.m.
Class 6A Girls
Edmond North 60, Putnam City North 50
Bixby 61, Choctaw 39
Union 43, Mustang 37
Norman 53, Midwest City 40
Friday’s games
At Sapulpa
Edmond North vs. Bixby , 2 p.m.
Union vs. Norman, 4 p.m.
Class 5A Boys
Ardmore 65, Tulsa Memorial 59
Carl Albert def. Tulsa Rogers, forfeit
Sapulpa 73, Coweta 58
Lawton MacArthur 88. Shawnee 73
Friday’s games
At Owasso
Ardmore vs. Carl Albert, 2 p.m.
Sapulpa vs. MacArthur, 4 p.m.
Class 5A Girls
Sapulpa 53, Shawnee 36
El Reno 42, Lawton MacArthur 40
Tahlequah 62, Carl Albert 47
Piedmont 46, McGuinness 29
Friday’s games
At Tulsa Memorial
Sapulpa vs. El Reno, 6
Tahlequah vs. Piedmont, 8
Class 4A Boys
Friday’s games
Semifinals
At State Fair Arena
Kingfisher vs. Classen SAS at Northeast, 9:30 a.m.
Tulsa Webster vs. Heritage Hall, 11:30 a.m.
Class 4A Girls
Thursdays games
Semifinals
At State Fair Arena
Fort Gibson 62, Weatherford 48
Tuttle 40,.Anadarko 37
Class 3A Boys
At Yukon
Crossings Christian 64, Westville 55
Hugo 51, Marlow 31
Community Christian 53, Eufaula 32
Beggs 42, Alva 32
Friday’s games
At State Fair Arena
Crossings Christian vs. Hugo, 8:30
Community Christian vs. Beggs, 6:30 p.m.
Class 3A Girls
Friday’s games
Semifinals
At Noble
Roland vs. Kellyville, 8
Lincoln Christian vs. Jones, 6
Class 2A Boys
Thursday’s games
Dale 61, Morrison 60
Howe 47, Cashion 37
Oklahoma Union 58, Pawnee 55
Wewoka 68, Hooker 57
Friday’s games
Semifinals
At Noble
Dale vs. Howe, 8
Oklahoma Union vs. Wewoka, 6
Class 2A Girls
Dale 46, Hooker 29
Silo 63, Hartshorne 52
Latta 56, Amber-Pocasset 34
Howe 56, Pocola 47
Friday’s games
At State Fair Arena
Dale vs. Silo, 2 p.m.
Latta vs. Howe, 4 p.m.
