The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 666 new positive cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, and nine additional deaths.
Tuesday's report brings the total number of cases in the state to 59,399, a 1.1% increase Tuesday after a 1.2% increase Monday. Deaths caused by or in which COVID-19 was a contributing factor in the state now stand at 809.
Of the 59,399 confirmed cases in the state, 8,601 are active cases, down 148 from Monday after an increase of 461 in Monday's report. There have been 49,989 recovered cases — 84.2% of all cases reported thus far — included 805 recovered since Monday.
Deaths reported Monday included:
• One in Adair County, one female in the 36 - 49 age group.
• One in Cherokee County, one female in the 50 - 64 age group.
• One in Dewey County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
• One in Le Flore County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
• One in Kingfisher County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
• One in McCurtain County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
• One in Pittsburg County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
• Two in Tulsa County, one female and one male in 65 or older age group.
None of those deaths were identified in the last 24 hours, according to OSDH.
As of Tuesday morning, Garfield, Alfalfa, Kingfisher and Blaine counties remain "orange" in the state's COVID-19 alert system, while Woods, Grant, Major, Kay, Noble and Logan counties are in the lower-risk "yellow" classification.
For more information on the COVID-19 pandemic in Oklahoma, visit https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.