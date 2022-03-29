Long Term Care Authority of Enid Area Agency on Aging is encouraging community members, especially senior citizens, to register and take part in an annual webinar series covering different fraud topics.
The 2022 Senior Fraud Webinar Series, hosted by the Oklahoma Insurance Department's Medicare Assistance Program (MAP), will educate Oklahomans on the latest white-collar crimes and provide tips to protect themselves from scams targeting seniors, according to a press release from OID.
"xxxxx," said Valerie Snethen, AAA director. "xxxx."
The virtual sessions, which began March 23, start at 10 a.m. every Wednesday through May 4.
Each one is scheduled to cover different fraud topics, including Medicare and healthcare fraud, relationship scams, cyber scams, investment fraud, banking fraud and securities fraud. The series consists of seven seven educational webinars led by speakers with diverse areas of expertise such as state agency directors, Medicare professionals and individuals from the fraud prevention fields, according to the release.
Ray Walker, director of the MAP division, said in the release that each year, scammers come up with new ways to steal personal information and money from consumers.
"These scams are becoming more and more prevalent, especially for senior citizens," Walker said. "This is a great opportunity to learn how to identify these new scams, how to avoid becoming a victim and what to do if you think you may have become a victim."
To register for the sessions, visit www.oid.ok.gov/SeniorFraud. To stay informed about the event, follow OID on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.
Wednesday's topic will cover banking fraud; the April 6 session will cover contractor and provider fraud; the April 13 session will cover cyber safety and provide tips on how to use the internet and digital tools safely; the April 20 session will cover how to protect investments; the April 27 session will cover consumer fraud and how to avoid senior scams; and the May 4 session will cover Medicare fraud.
OID partnered with the Oklahoma Department of Securities, the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office, the Oklahoma Banker’s Association, AARP Oklahoma and the National Insurance Crime Bureau to host the series. LTCA of Enid AAA is a partner with OID, as well.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.