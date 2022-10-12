Members of the State Chamber of Commerce met with local members at a luncheon Wednesday at Oakwood Country Club. Employers in Action, a program of the State Chamber was presented to discuss highlights of the 2022 Legislative session and discuss local member concerns. There were 402 bills signed into law and the group discussed those that most affected business owners.
The other most popular issues discussed were schools, daycare and allocation of funding to state programs. Although Oklahoma has a low unemployment rate, labor participation is low and the state needs employees. Emily Crouch, a program presenter believes many women are sitting out because of daycare issues. Krista Roberts, Chief Executive Officer of St. Mary’s Regional Hospital said, “6 a.m. to 6 p.m. shift work causes problems for daycare with our employees.”
Jon Blankenship, Enid Chamber of Commerce President and Chief Executive Officer was concerned with state funding not reaching Enid. “We need the state chamber to be proactive about the funding for mental health and substance abuse. We were supposed to save $10 million from prison reform. Where did this money go?”
Mandy Mayberry, Chief Communication and engagement officer for Autry Technology Center was also concerned about allocation of funding. “Oklahoma has the strongest career tech in the country and by 2024, 47% of our workforce will need certifications.” She says the governor is asking for collaboration of funding and that might not be a good idea for career tech.
It was also suggested to the state chamber members that laws concerning school transfers may need to be strengthened. Records indicate some schools in the state were not accepting transfers when their enrollment was down.
