Oklahoma's COVID-19 case count increased by almost 3,000 for the second day in a row, with 18 more deaths reported in the state on Thursday.
In its daily update, Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 164,340 cases reported since March — an increase of 2,915 over Wednesday, when the department reported 3,017 new cases.
The are 18 deaths reported Thursday, none of which were from the previous 24 hours, included:
• One in Bryan County, one male in the 50-64 age group.
• One in Choctaw County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
• One in Cleveland County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
• One in Comanche County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
• One in Lincoln County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
• One in McCurtain County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
• One in Okfuskee County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
• One in Okmulgee County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
• Four in Oklahoma County, three females in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 50-64 age group.
• One in Pontotoc County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
• One in Rogers County, one male in the 50-64 age group.
• One in Tillman County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
• Three in Tulsa County, one female in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 50-64 age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.
To date, there have been 1,588 deaths from the virus since March.
As of Thursday, there were 30,484 active cases in the state, up 661 from Wednesday. An additional 2,236 recovered cases were reported Thursday, up 1.7% over Wednesday.
Nationwide, the death toll from COVID-19 surpassed 250,000 people on Wednesday, with 250,520 deaths now attributed to the virus — up 1,848 deaths in 24 hours.
Area countywide totals reported Thursday included:
• Garfield County: 3,198 total cases, up 55 over Wednesday, with 33 deaths and 534 active cases, up 17 over the previous day;
• Alfalfa County: 265 total cases, with no deaths and 146 recovered;
• Blaine County: 302 total cases, with two deaths and 247 recovered;
• Grant County: 180 total cases, with three deaths and 141 recovered;
• Kingfisher County: 760 total cases, with six deaths and 632 recovered;
• Major County: 361 total cases, with two deaths and 253 recovered;
• Woods County: 402 total cases, with one death and 237 recovered;
• Woodward County: 1,619 total cases, with six deaths and 1,404 recovered.
Adult ICU beds remained at 6% availability in the state on Thursday. That figure has ranged from 4-6% over the last week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.