Oklahoma Bible Academy will have both a singles player and a doubles team entered for the Class 4A state tennis tournament which begins Friday at the Oklahoma City Tennis Center.
Ryan Petka, who was third in the regionals, will be at No. 1 singles. The first round is scheduled to start at 9:15 a.m.
Jackson Morgan and Holden Caldwell, fourth at regionals, will be at No. 1 doubles, which is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m.
Enid High will have its entire lineup for the 6A tournament — Bryce Baker, No. 1 singles; Kaden Heitfeld, No. 2 singles; Mason Feightner and Cooper Reinhardt, No. 1 doubles; and Parks Phillips and Jacob Handing, No. 2 doubles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.