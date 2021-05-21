The Stafford Air and Space Museum has announced it is hosting a rare World War II bomber arriving Oct. 18. The B-17G Yankee Lady is a four-engine heavy bombardment aircraft, commonly called a Flying Fortress.
The Michigan-based plane is making the stop as part of its Honor the Heroes southern tour.
“We are very pleased to be able to bring this exceptional aircraft to our community,” said Max Ary, director of the Stafford Air and Space Museum in Weatherford. “The Boeing B-17 is one of the most recognized aircraft in aviation history. There may be only 10 airworthy Boeing B-17s left in existence, so it is exciting to have an award winning example visit Weatherford.”
Ary said the B-17 is the type of four-engine heavy bomber that initiated daylight strategic bombing in World War II. Its purpose was to fly high and deep into enemy territory striking high value targets such as munitions factories, oil refineries and military installations.
According to Ary, 12,731 of these stout aircraft were built between 1936 and 1945. With a crew of 10 and defensive armaments of up to 13 50-caliber machine guns, the B-17 became known as the Flying Fortress. More than 5,000 were shot down over Europe during the historic air war.
“The Stafford Air and Space Museum stop in our 2021 Honor the Heroes tour is most appropriate,” said Kevin T. Walsh, president and CEO of Yankee Air Museum. “Weatherford is a community rich with heroic World War II history, and the hometown of Astronaut Thomas Stafford, a legendary pioneer in space travel. It is a great privilege to plan a two-day visit here.”
Walsh encourages everyone to come out, see this award-winning, historic aircraft and take a self-guided tour of it. “Even better, flying on it, gives a deep appreciation of what our World War II airmen did for us. It is an unforgettable experience.”
The B-17 Yankee Lady expects to arrive at Thomas P. Stafford Airport in Weatherford by 11 a.m. Oct. 18 and will stay through Oct. 20. The plane will be parked near the terminal. Stafford Air and Space Museum is offering tours and Air Adventure rides.
Air Adventure rides on the B-17 are available at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Oct. 18 and 19 and 10 a.m. Oct. 20. An Air Adventure ride is a 30-minute experience and costs $495. To order a B-17 Air Adventure visit https://www.staffordmuseum.org. Walk-up and fly customers are welcomed.
“It is impossible to keep planes like the Yankee Lady B-17 operating without community support at home and everywhere we fly,” said Walsh. “We appreciate the support of the Stafford Air and Space Museum for helping make this mission possible.”
The Stafford Air & Space Museum is named in honor of test pilot and astronaut Lt. Gen. Thomas P. Stafford. Stafford was born in 1930 and raised in Weatherford. His mother came to Oklahoma in a covered wagon and lived to see her only child fly to the moon. NASA selected Stafford to be in the second group of astronauts in 1962.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.