AUTO RACING
5 p.m. — NBCSN — ARCA Series: From Irwindale Speedway, Irwindale, Calif. (Taped)
6 p.m. — FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Practice, Knoxville Raceway, Knoxville, Iowa
CYCLING
6:30 p.m. — NBCSN — UCI: Tour de France, Stage 12, Saint-Paul-Trois-Châteaux to Nîmes, 99 miles
5:30 a.m. (Friday) — NBCSN — UCI: Tour de France, Stage 13, Nîmes to Carcassonne, 140 miles
GOLF
6:30 a.m. — GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Scottish Open, First Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland
noon — GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, First Round, Omaha Country Club, Omaha, Neb.
2 p.m. — GOLF — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, First Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.
5 p.m. — GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, First Round, Omaha Country Club, Omaha, Neb.
8 p.m. — GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Marathon Classic, First Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio (Taped)
MLB
11 a.m. — MLBN — LA Dodgers at Miami
3 p.m. — MLBN — NY Yankees at Seattle OR Colorado at Arizona (2:30 p.m. )
7 p.m. — ESPN — Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs
10 p.m. — MLBN — Washington at San Diego (Joined in Progress)
NBA
8 p.m. — ABC — NBA Finals: Milwaukee at Phoenix, Game 2
TENNIS
4 a.m. — TENNIS — WTA Tennis “Hamburg European Open, Early Rounds”
5 a.m. — TENNIS — WTA Tennis “Hamburg European Open, Early Rounds”
7 a.m. — ESPN — WTA: Wimbledon, Semifinals, London
5 a.m. (Friday) — TENNIS — WTA Tennis “Hamburg European Open,, Quarterfinals”
