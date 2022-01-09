JENKS — Trinit Zweifel and Carlos Alvarado both took seconds to lead Enid’s wrestlers to an 11-place finish at the Larry Wilkey Invitational at Jenks High School Saturday.
Zweifel was pinned by Chad Herbert of Owasso in 2:15 in the 145-pound final. He major decisioned Bryce Kegley of Pryor, 8-0 in a second-place challenge match.
Alvarado lost a 13-5 major decision to Ponca City’s Landon Newlin in the 195-pound final. He won by no contest over Shane Scott of Yukon in the second-place challenge match.
Steven Brooks beat Lane Parrish of Springdale, Ark., Har-Ber, 5-0 for fifth at 138.
Hector Perez was 2-2 for the day at 106, being pinned by Lukas Walker of Carl Junction, Mo., in 2:36 for fifth-place.
“We wrestled tough and hard,’’ said Enid coach Trent Holland. “It was pretty tough competition. I thought Trinit wrestled well coming off a loss (for first). That’s being a senior. He’s one of those kids that when he takes a loss, he figures out what he needs to do to keep his head up and how to get better.’’
The Plainsmen will host Yukon Tuesday at the EHS gym. Middle school is at 6 and high school at 7. Dr. Gary Breece and Justin Glenn will be inducted into the Enid Wrestling Hall of Fame before the varsity match.
Girls Wrestling
INOLA — Enid’s Shae Salinas finished second at 107 pounds at the Inola Girls Wrestling Tournament Saturday.
