JENKS — Enid’s Trinit Zweifel (145) and Carlos Alvarado (195) reached the finals of the Larry Wilkey Invitational wrestling tournament Friday at Jenks High School.
Zweifel, going for his second straight tournament title, had two falls and a major decision in reaching the finals. Alvarado, second at the Norman Tournament last month, pinned all three of his opponents.
Zweifel will face Chad Herbert of Owasso in the finals while Alvarado will face Landon Newlin of Ponca City.
Steven Brooks (138) was pinned in the semifinals. He will be in the consolation semifinals Saturday.
Hector Perez (106) and Zach Fortner (126) remained alive in consolations.
“We had some good wrestling today,’’ said Enid coach Trent Holland.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.