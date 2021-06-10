Oklahoma United 06's game against Lake Travis Youth LT Elite Red at the 2021 Southern President's Cup, originally scheduled for 4 p.m. on Wednesday, was pushed back to Thursday at 7 a.m. due to rain delays.
Enid Elite 07's game against Dallas ETX Premier was pushed back to 9:45 p.m. on Wednesday. Oklahoma United will turn around and play another game at 4 p.m. on Thursday against Florida Celtic 07 at 4 p.m.
Enid Elite 07 is scheduled to play Little Rock Rangers Academy on Thursday at 10 a.m., and will play their final game on Friday at the same time. Oklahoma United faces Charlotte SC on Friday at 8 a.m.
The top four teams from the two 12-team brackets will advance to the semi-finals on Saturday. Teams will likely need to win two of their three games if they expect to move on to the next round.
