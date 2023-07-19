LAMONT, Okla. — Wade Wright’s first mission as the new girls basketball coach at Deer Creek-Lamont is to go out recruiting.
Wright had only six girls when the Lady Eagles went to a team camp at Pioneer last month — three of whom were freshmen.
“We didn’t do very well there," Wright said. “We had a lot of inexperience and the other teams took advantage of that. That (six) is lower than we like. Maybe we can get others to come out where we would have a better chance to be competitive. I’m gong to talk to the other girls once I get there."
That recruiting will begin with Wright coaching the school’s cross country team. He will have his basketball girls with him.
“We’re going to have to get in shape," he said. “I know the girls aren’t thrilled with that, but with such small numbers a lot of them will have to play the full 32 minutes. It won’t happen all at once, but you can’t be tired in the second and third quarters if you have to play four. I’m going to find out what’s going on with the others ad encourage them to come out."
DCLA had only seven players on its roster last year, including Madelyn McReynolds, who was sidelined by an ACL injury. McReynolds is expected to be fully cleared by the start of school.
She will be the team’s only senior.
“Even though she was a little gimpy, you could tell she could shoot," Wright said. “She can be a big-time point guard or shooting guard or both."
Wright comes to DCLA with 21 years of experience — eight at Woodland and 13 at Blackwell, including seven as the head coach. He is a Blackwell native.
“I’m looking forward to it," Wright said. “We’ll see if we can’t get better."
DCLA was attractive because it was close to Blackwell and it was a building program. The Lady Eagles have lost in the first round of district six straight years. Some players have moved away.
“What I have run across in my coaching career is to build programs up," he said. “What is encouraging is they have won in the past. Thats always important."
DCLA had back-to-back-to-back state tournament trips in 2011, 2012 and 2013 and to the Area losers bracket finals in 2014.
Wright sees himself as old school.
“You have to be a disciplinarian and have rules," he said. “The girls or boys or whoever you’re coaching have to be held accountable. That’s just a learning process."
He prefers to press and push the floor but might be limited there by numbers.
“That’s something we will try to do even though we will be short handed," he said. “I like to play man-to-man but I will have to play more zone here because of the numbers."
Wright enjoys coaching players from rural backgrounds, which made DCLA attractive. He will be teaching history.
He earned an associate degree from Northern Oklahoma College Tonkawa and a bachelor’s from Northwestern Oklahoma State. Wright didn’t take the traditional road going into the work force after NOC Tonkawa.
Wright, though, got involved in coaching all youth sports from baseball to softball to basketball and soccer, and went back to school to get his teaching and coaching certificates.
“I just fell in place with coaching," Wright said. “I wanted to do something I really love which is teaching and coaching. I just enjoy coaching and teaching. I still play with the kids some."
Wright said he enjoys hunting, fishing and gardening.
