Mother Nature was the big winner Wednesday during the NJCAA Division II World Series at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
Lansing was leading Southeastern Iowa 5-1 in the bottom of the fifth when the game was delayed by a lightning strike at 4:53 p.m.
The teams waited until approximately 8:30 p.m. when officials decided to resume the game at 10 a.m. Thursday.
The St. Johns River State-Heartland game, originally scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday, has been reset for noon following the Lansing-Southeastern Iowa game.
If one-loss Lansing and St. Johns River State both win, there will be elimination games at 3:30 and 7 with the winners advancing to the championship round Friday.
If unbeaten Southeastern Iowa and Heartland win, they would begin the championship series at 7.
“I don’t think it will affect us at all,” said Lansing coach Steve Cutter. “We focus on things that we can control and obviously weather is nothing that we can control. We will come back at 10 a.m. and continue.”
“It’s just part of Mother Nature,” said Southeastern Iowa coach Justin Schulte. “Hopefully, we can regroup and make a run tomorrow. We’ll find that out tomorrow. We’ll look to see if we can find a way to come back.”
The Stars scored five runs to make it 5-1 in the fifth after being held to two hits in the first four innings by Blackhawks starter Mason Behn.
Noah Bright led off with a double and scored on a single by Talon Rowe. Chris Hege and Bobby Butler singled to load the bases. Rowe scored on a ground out by Evan Mendoza.
Will Bowen walked to load the bases again. Hunter Lay drew a walk to score Hege. Shane Juday singled in Butler and Bowen.
“We feel really good right now,” Cutter said. “Once you have the momentum, it’s hard to lose, We definitely have the momentum right now. The boys hit the ball well and we had a big inning. We have a lot of energy and we’re laser-focused right now.”
Southeastern Iowa broke a 0-0 tie in the fourth when Bryce Phelps reached on an error, went to second on a fielder’s choice and scored on a wild pitch. The Blackhawks had runners on second and third when starter Nick Baker retired Marcus Beatty on a ground out.
Baker pitched four innings, allowing three hits and three walks while striking out two.
Southeastern Iowa starter Behn allowed six hits over 4⅔ innings. He struck out three and did not walk a batter while allowing three runs.
Lansing reliever Gavin Walker, who came in the top of the fifth, retired the dangerous Taichi Nakao on a fly out to left when the game was stopped by umpires.
“That’s a very good baseball team over there,” Cutter said of Southeastern Iowa. “We are a very good baseball team. It will be a very good game at 10 a.m. We’ll see if we can wrap it up.”
The game can be heard on KCRC (1390 AM) or streamed on EnidLive.com.
