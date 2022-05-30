Enid, OK (73701)

Today

Partly cloudy early with thunderstorms becoming likely during the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 89F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 64F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.