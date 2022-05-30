In a national tournament, the lowest seed is often looked down on and given a tough road. In the 2022 NJCAA Division II Baseball World Series, Mercer County (N.J.) was the 10th and final seed.
"When you get here, the seeds don't matter," said Mercer coach Fred Carella."It's the 10 best teams in the country and those seeds are just arbitrary. You have to beat someone good anyways so you might as well do it the first and second game."
The East District champions came to Enid with a record of 34-18. When the brackets came out, The Vikings had a tough task, having to play No. 7 Murray State in the first round. The Aggies had just come off a sweep in its regional over NOC-Enid and a win over a then-ninth ranked Arkansas-Rich Mountain.
Mercer earned a run-rule victory in that matchup and in the process, showed the rest of the field that this 10 seed can be dangerous. Mercer followed that up on Sunday by eliminating No. 6 Kirkwood, moving past the first day of eliminations.
Murray State won it's game to set up a rematch, both teams still facing elimination. Mercer got over that hump too and made it top the final six.
With the win, the Vikings are 8-0 in elimination games this postseason including the regional tournament.
At the heart of it, according to Carella, is the bullpen. Coming into the World Series, closer Andrew Luczak had a 4.55 ERA in 27.2 innings. The freshman appeared in 15 games with two saves prior the tournament.
"I just do what I have to do," Luczak said. "I come in and throw strikes. We weren't happy about the seeding at first but we just came to play Mercer baseball and show what Northeastern baseball is all about."
With cooler conditions expected for the rest of the tournament, it could play into Mercer's hands.
"We are going to love the weather," Carella said. "It will be normal New Jersey weather and not Oklahoma weather."
Mercer plays No.3 Heartland in another elimination match on Tuesday at 10 a.m.
