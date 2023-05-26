Play in the 2023 NJCAA Division II World Series will begin on Saturday at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
Each of the first three days will include four games. There also will be fireworks on Monday.
Action begins at 10 a.m. Saturday with No. 7 South Arkansas vs. No. 10 Frederick. At 1 p.m., No. 3 East Central plays No. 6 Southeastern. At 4 p.m., No. 8 Lackawanna plays No. 9 Glendale, and at 7:15 p.m., No. 4 Madison plays No. 5 St. John’s River State.
At 10 a.m. Sunday, the South Arkansas-Frederick loser plays the East Central-Southeastern loser. At 1 p.m., the South Arkansas-Frederick winner plays No. 2 Lansing. At 4 p.m., the Lackawanna-Glendale loser plays the Madison-St. John’s River State loser. At 7:15 p.m., the Lackawanna-Glendale winner plays No. 1 Heartland.
