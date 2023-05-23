The NJCAA Division II College Baseball World Series is set to begin again Saturday at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
The bracket and seeding was released Tuesday.
The top two seeds get Saturday off and begin their quest on Sunday.
The three, four, five and six seeds get to play the late games Saturday and the rest play the first two games of the double-elimination tournament on Saturday morning.
Heartland is the top overall seed. This is the Hawks’ fifth trip to Enid.
The Central District champs are 53-5 heading into the World Series. They are on a six-game win streak and are in the top five of various statistical categories in the nation.
The Hawks are first in the country in runs with 710 and first in batting average at .338. The Hawks play at 7:15 p.m. Sunday against the Lackawanna-Glendale winner.
Heartland has never made it to the championship game.
The No. 2 seed, Lansing, comes to Enid at 47-10 after winning the Great Lakes District.
The Stars are coming to Enid for the third time, and second series in a row.
The Stars are second in the nation in batting average at .379, sixth in total bases (1,010) and seventh in walks (336).
Lansing will play Sunday at 1 p.m. against the South Arkansas-Frederick winner.
The No. 3 seed, East Central (Miss.), is one of a handful of teams making their first trip to Enid. The Warriors are 37-18 and beat the No. 1 team in the country, LSU-Eunice, in the Gulf District finals to advance to Enid.
East Central is 3-5 in neutral site games this season and is eighth in the country in triples hit with 24.
East Central faces No. 6 Southeastern (Iowa) at 1 p.m. Saturday.
The No. 4 seed, Madison, is coming back to Enid after losing to Earl River, 7-2, in the 2022 championship game. The Midwest District champions are 44-10. The Wolfpack come to Enid on a 12-game win streak and have the nation’s fifth-lowest ERA at 3.82.
Madison is also third in sacrifice hits with 43. The Wolfpack open the tournament on Saturday at 7:15 p.m. against No. 5 St. John’s River State.
The No. 5 seed, St. John’s River State, is making its first trip to Enid after winning the South Atlantic District with a 44-17 record.
The Vikings, from Florida, are on a six-game winning streak and are 3-2 in neutral site games.
The Vikings’ 61 games played are the third most in the country and the team’s 348 walks are the fourth-most in Division II.
St. John’s River State plays No. 4 Madison at 7:15 p.m. on Saturday.
The No. 6 seed, Southeastern (Iowa), comes to Enid as the North Plains champs and have a 45-16 record.
The Blackhawks are coming to Enid for the second time, and first time since 2014.
Southeastern is second in the country in runs with 592 and fourth in both hits and doubles with 643 and 143, respectively.
The Blackhawks open against No. 3 seed East Central (Miss.) on Saturday at 1 p.m.
The No. 7 seed, South Arkansas, is coming to Enid for the first time as the Plains District champs. The Stars are 45-16 and 4-4 in neutral site games.
South Arkansas is sixth in home runs with 78 and fifth in extra base hits with 227.
The Stars will open play on Saturday at 10 a.m. against No. 10 Frederick.
The No. 8 seed, Lackawanna, is coming to Enid for the fourth time and first since 2021. The Falcons are on a six-game winning streak and are champions of the East District and have a 38-15 record.
The Falcons hit the third-most triples in the country with 34 and ninth in on-base percentage at .455. The Falcons stole 169 bases, fifth in the country.
Lackawanna opens the tournament on Saturday at 4 p.m. against No. 9 Glendale.
The No. 9 seed, Glendale comes to Enid for the first time after winning the West District.
The Gauchos come to Enid with a record of 32-28 and a three-game winning streak.
Glendale is fourth in the country in at bats with 1.909.
Glendale opens play on Saturday at 4 p.m. against No. 8 Lackawanna.
The No. 10 seed, Frederick, is coming back to Enid for the fifth time and third year in a row.
The Cougars won the Mid-Atlantic District and have a 37-13 record and are 8-2 in neural site games.
Frederick is ninth in the nation in batting average at .338, and eighth in batting average against at .246.
Frederick opens the tournament Saturday at 10 a.m. against No. 7 South Arkansas.
No team in the tournament has won a title since the World Series moved to Enid in 2009, and only one, Madison, has made it to the championship game.
Next year, the tournament will expand to 12 teams, with two at-large teams. This season, those two teams would have been LSU-Eunice and Pearl River, based on the top 20 rankings.
