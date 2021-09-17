The Plainsmen have a chance to go 3-0 for the first time since 2008 on Friday, Sept. 17 at 7 p.m. against No. 6 Class 5A Lawton MacArthur.
It’s the second season in a row the Plainsmen have entered the game against the Highlanders undefeated. Last season, Lawton Mac came away with a 21-7 home win, in a game that was dominated by turnovers and penalties from both sides.
The Plainsmen are coming off a game where they struggled with both of those things as well. Against Ponca City, Enid was able to get the win despite scoring six points and turning the ball over three times. They also committed 11 penalties for 85 yards.
“I think offensively its all about efficiency,” Enid head coach Rashaun Woods said. “We’re talented on that side of the football, but we’ve got to eliminate our turnovers. That’s gonna be an important thing”
Defensively, the Plainsmen have looked much improved from last season so far. They were able to make the adjustments necessary to shut down an athletic Putnam City backfield in the second half of the team’s opener and then came back and shut out Ponca City 6-0.
“I think we’ve got a pretty good defense, the guys play extremely hard and are physical and can get after Lawton Mac’s athletes, because they’ve definitely got a couple of them,” Woods said.
Cornerback Daigen Gibbens picked off the Highlanders twice in the second half of the game.
Gibbens was forced to sit out the first two games this season due to a hamstring injury that he’s been rehabbing throughout the offseason. The 5-10, 180-pound sophomore was originally hoping to be available for the opener against Putnam City, but hasn’t quite been ready to return to the field.
Woods said Gibbens is at 100% and will be ready to go on Friday, although he plans to slowly work him back into the defense to allow him to get acclimated.
On top of being one of the leaders of the defense, and having a bunch of experience from last season, Gibbens’ size gives the Plainsmen a better chance against some of the taller receivers they’ll be facing down the road.
“He’s got good speed and size for the position,” he said. “With the bigger receivers that we face as the year goes on, he’s gonna have to play those guys. Devin Gaines really, really played well. He had a couple of crucial knockdowns last week, but there’s just gonna be guys that size-wise are potentially going to be an issue. They’re a whole foot taller than he is and that’s gonna be a concern.”
Lawton is also coming into the game 2-0 after knocking off Class 5A Lawton Eisenhower (42-28) and Lawton (41-21).
The Highlanders return eight starters on offense from last season including running back Isaiah Gray. The 6-0, 185-pound senior is tough to bring down in open space and has the speed to score from anywhere on the field.
In Lawton Mac’s opening game against Lawton, Gray returned a kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown and had a 64-yard touchdown run against Eisenhower.
Woods said that the team will be without offensive-defensive linemen Kyron Criss, due to COVID-19 protocol, but also said he’s hopeful he’ll be available for the Plainsmen’s next game against Jenks.
