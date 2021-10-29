ENID, Okla. — The Plainsmen will be trying to snap a two-game losing streak as they enter the toughest stretch of their season on Friday night on the road against Edmond Santa Fe.
The District 6A1-1 No. 3 Wolves will be Enid’s toughest opponent since traveling to No. 1 Jenks on Sept. 24. In that game, the Plainsmen allowed Jenks to score on each of its first six possessions, before coming away with a stop. The Trojans finished with over 500 yards of total offense in the game, and eventually cruised to 49-6 win.
Enid head coach Rashaun Woods said he noticed some hesitancy from his players early in the game, likely due to the success the Jenks football program has sustained over the years.
“The main thing is I want to get a sense that the guys are locked in and giving 100%,” he said. “I felt like the guys have been playing hard, but in that game I just felt like everybody knows how good Jenks is historically, and I don’t want to fall into the mantra of just expecting not to do well, just because of the name on someone’s jersey.”
Enid (3-5, 1-4) takes on Edmond Santa Fe (4-4, 3-2) at 7 p.m. on Friday and the game will be broadcast on KCRC (1390 AM). Next week, the Plainsmen will be on the road again against 6A1-1 No. 2 Broken Arrow.
The Wolves may not have the historical success that the Trojans have had, but they certainly have the talent to make teams pay for hesitancy. Edmond Santa Fe’s Talyn Shettron and brother Tabry Shettron are both committed to playing at Oklahoma State next season.
Talyn scored twice in last season’s meeting, with both coming on scores of 30 yards or more. The Plainsmen’s defense was able to hold the Wolves early in the game, but an inability to move the chains allowed the Wolves to pull away for a 41-21 win.
Edmond Santa Fe finished as the Class 6A-1 runner-up after falling to Jenks in the title game.
“Our guys are well-trained, well-coached and they can play, but it’s a different animal when you’re playing against guys that are power-five prospects, and we accept the challenge and we look forward to see how we fare,” Woods said.
A major factor in the Plainsmen’s success this season has been running back Luke Rauh, who got his first start against Norman, after the majority of the last two games due to an injury. Rauh carried the ball 25 times last week for 83 yards.
Woods said he liked what he saw from Rauh last week and expects him to be ready to go again this week.
“He’s doing well and I’m expecting more of the same,” he said. “When he’s healthy he can really run the football. His offensive line has done a pretty good job of blocking for whoever’s running. Those are the things we want to continue to build on.”
The biggest missing piece to the Plainsmen’s offense has been it’s big-play potential. They’ve been able to move the ball at times against every team they’ve faced, but a lack of big plays puts more stress on the offense to not make any mistakes.
Enid hasn’t had a touchdown of longer than 20 yards in the last four games, which makes penalties and turnovers even more costly.
“We’ve got to make the plays, that’s just the reality of it,” Woods said. “We get the opportunities, the coverages that we want — our guys just have to make plays.”
