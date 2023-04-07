For the Enid News & Eagle
MIDWEST CITY — Taylor Woods (high jump) and Erik Lewis (100) both had seconds to highlight Enid’s day at the Carl Albert Invitational track meet Friday.
Woods cleared 5-2 for the third straight meet but had to settle for second to Choctaw’s Shaydin Myers because Myers had fewer misses. Woods was fifth in the long jump with a leap of 15-9.
“She jumped well,’’ said Enid coach Steve Bloom. “We have quite a few meets left. I’m confident she can get 5-4 or maybe 5-6.’’
Lewis was clocked in 11.08 in the 100 to finish behind Lawton MacArthur’s Carson Chambers, who had a 10.88.
Lewis teamed with Luke Rauh Juan Chavez and Tykie Andrews to finish sixth in the 400 relay in 43.74. It was Lewis and the relay’s second fastest time of the season.
Maddux Hayes was fifth in the 110 hurdles in 17.69.
EHS coach Kareem Sears was pleased Rauh (11.72 and 24.01) and Chavez (11.87 and 24.06) had their personal best times in both the 100 and 200.
“We had a lot of PRs today,’’ Sears said. “At this time of the year, you just want times to go down. Improvement is what you want. We don’t care about medals until it counts.’’
The boys 3,200 relay of Blake Jensen, Carson Nault, Camryn Gantt and Lucas Martinez was eighth in 8:54.07. Jensen was ninth in the 3,200 with a 10:52.66. Adrian Alvarez tied for eighth in the high jump with a 5-6.
Mary Isbell was the Pacers’ other medalist by finishing sixth in the shot put with a throw of 32-5.
Gabby Hunter topped her goal (52.0) in finishing ninth in the 300 hurdles in 51.49. She was 11th in the 100 hurdles (18.75).
The Pacers had three top 10 finishes in the relays — 1,600 relay (Sarah Bonebrake, Geralyn Bunn, Brianna Clayton and Hunter), seventh, 4:28; 3,200 relay (Bonebrake, Sophia Faulk, Esmeralda Solis and Eglan Gomez), ninth, 11:22.97; and 400 relay (Bunn, Daneah Levy, Jacklynn Aguilar and Haley Bray), 10th, 52.55.
Bunn had a 1:03 on her leg in the 1,600.
“She was really impressive,’’ Bloom said. “I thought we did real well. Gabby ran a great race in the hurdles.’’
Faulk (14:08.10) and Gomez (14:11.35) were eighth and ninth in the 3,200.
The EHS track teams will be back in action Thursday at Yukon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.