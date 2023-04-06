Enid’s Taylor Woods will be going for her third straight gold medal in the high jump at the Carl Albert Invitational track meet in Midwest City Friday.
Woods, who missed the March 24 meet at Bartlesville because of a volleyball conflict, won the Moore and Putnam City West meets with leaps of 5-2.
EHS coach Steve Bloom said he would like to see Woods clear at least 5-4 or maybe 5-6. He expects hurdler Gabi Hunter to drop more time from her 300 intermediate hurdles time (53.86 at Bartlesville).
“It’s been awhile since we had a meet so we’re excited about going,’’ Bloom said.
The boys 400-meter relay of Juan Chavez, Erik Lewis, Luke Rauh and Tykie Andrews have set a goal of “going at least 43.1 or maybe 42.9,’’ said Plainsmen coach Kareem Sears. They had a 44.10 in finishing third at Bartlesville.
He will enter two 3,200-meter relays. The quartet of Blake Jensen, Camyn Gantt, Lucas Martinez and Carson Nault were sixth at Bartlesville with a 8:57.
“We see the next few meets as previews for the conference and regionals,’’ Sears said. “We want to keep getting our times down where if we have to use an at-large time to get in state we will be okay. The last two weeks have been good for us. We got a lot of work in.’’
Jensen should be a contender in the individual distance races while Lewis has been a consistent medal winner in the 100.
