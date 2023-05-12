YUKON — Taylor Woods gave Enid fans one lasting memory of her before she moves to Tyler, Tex. at the end of the school year at the Class 6A state track championships Friday at Yukon High School.
Woods, a freshman, finished fifth in the girls’ high jump with a leap of 5-2. She missed three times at 5-4, which she had cleared at last week’s regionals.
“To finish fifth at state, you can’t complain about that,’’ said Pacers coach Steve Bloom. “She had a good day. It’s a great way to end the season.
“The wind did bother her a bit and her ankle was still bothering her. I know we will miss her next year and we wish the best for her in Texas.’’
Mary Isbell, competing in her first state meet, was 13th in the shot put with a throw of 33-10½. She had a 35-6½ at last week’s regionals at Jenks.
“Mary didn’t throw quite as well as she did in the regionals, but she still had a good day,’’ Bloom said. “I think nerves played a little bit in how she performed today. It’s a whole different setting once you get to state.’’
Isbell will throw the discus at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.
The 3,200 relay of Sarah Bonebrake, Esmeralda Solis, Sophia Faulk and Brionna Clayton were 16th in 11:07.55. Bloom said Bonebrake and Clayton had PR’s on their 800 legs.
“Each one of them went out and gave 100%,’’ Bloom said. “That’s all you can ask.’’
The boys’ 400-meter relay and Erik Lewis in the open 100 failed to qualify for Saturday’s finals.
The relay of Luke Rauh, Juan Chavez, Tykie Andrews and Lewis was 16th in qualifying with a time of 45.67.
Lewis was 12th in the 100 qualifying with a 10.80, the third straight meet he has gone under 11.0.
Andrews was bothered by a hamstring injury, EHS coach Kareem Sears said.
“It’s just one of those things,’’ Sears said. “I’m really proud of this group. They had a lot ups and downs but they kept on working. I’m sad to see them go.’’
“The seniors left a mark for Juan and the others,’’ Sears said. “We didn’t get the results that we wanted today, but overall I’m pretty happy with everything.’’
Sears, after seeing the first heat, felt Lewis would need a 10.5 to qualify.
“A 10.8 is not slow at all,’’ Sears said. “It was a very fast field this year. It’s good to see something like this in Oklahoma where you can have two heats of a bunch in the 10s.’’
The girls will receive the 6A academic state championship trophy for the third year in a row Saturday.
