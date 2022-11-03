Enid News & Eagle
WAUKOMIS — Ricky Woodruff scored four touchdowns as Waukomis closed out its season with a 26-22 win over Canton.
The senior running back scored on runs of 45, 12 and 45 yards and caught a 28-yard touchdown pass from Dallas Ives.
“It was our best game by far,” said first-year head coach Rustin Donaldson. “We were physical. We tacked hard. We were getting in their face. We were worried about their speed and big-play ability, but our outside linebackers played well, and we were able to control them.”
On defense, Ives and Bip Altamirano had interceptions for the Chiefs.
The Chiefs end the season 4-6 overall and 1-4 in District B-3.
REGENT PREP 55, PIONEER 48
TULSA — Regent Prep claimed the District B-7 title with a wild 55-48 win over Pioneer.
Caden Humphries came up big again for Pioneer, rushing for 345 yards and three touchdowns. His scoring runs covered 57, 65 and 61 yards.
Jacob Munholand scored twice for the Mustangs on runs of 1 and 2 yards. Also scoring for Pioneer on 5-yard runs were Remi Pioneer and Rowdy Hoy.
Pioneer led twice in the game, at 6-0 and 12-7. The Rams’ biggest lead was 35-18 late in the first half.
Pioneer cut the lead to 49-48 on Hoy’s touchdown in the fourth quarter but Regent Prep tacked on a late score.
Pioneer, 5-4 overall and 4-1 in district, finish second in District B-7 and will host a playoff game next week.
OCS 57, CHISHOLM 13
EDMOND — Chisholm closed out a disappointing season Thursday with a 57-13 loss to Oklahoma Christian School.
The Longhorns’ touchdowns came on a 30-yard pass from Kelson Hamilton to Jackson Caudell and a 1-yard run by Brandon Flanagan.
Chisholm ends the season 1-9 overall and 1-6 in District 2A-1.
GARBER 58,
KREMLIN-HILLSDALE 8
KREMLIN — Three players scored two touchdowns each as Garber closed out the regular season with a 58-8 win over Kremlin-Hillsdale.
Carson Bishop scored on a 46-yard run and a 15-yard pass from Brett Howry. Ty Silvers scored on runs of 1 and 3 yards, and Trent Hoopes scored on runs of 49 and 31 yards for the Wolverines.
Garber’s other touchdowns came on a 14-yard pass from Howry to Mark Bishop and a 3-yard run by Dylan Dalton.
The Broncs’ only touchdown came on a 55-yard scoring pass from Maddox Myers to Zac Snodgrass.
Garber rolled up 454 yards in total offense, with 412 coming on the ground. The Wolverines held KH to only 107 total yards.
Garber ends the season 5-5 overall and 1-4 in District B-2. The Broncs end up 1-9 and 0-5.
PERRY 13, ALVA 12
PERRY — Jake Thomas hit Matthew Larkin for a 32-yard touchdown pass for the winning score with 58 seconds left as Perry beat Alva 13-12.
The Goldbugs used two long pass plays to go from their own 27 to the Perry 14. On the last play, though, Alva quarterback Daylon Malone was pressured and threw an incomplete pass in the end zone.
Perry had lost a chance to take the lead earlier when Talon Williams fumbled in the end zone and Alva recovered for a touchdown.
Alva ends the season at 3-7 overall and 2-5 in District 2A-1.
BUFFALO 60, DCLA 12
BUFFALO — Logan Sutherland scored twice for Deer Creek-Lamont as the Eagles closed out the season with a 60-12 loss at Buffalo.
Sutherland scored on a 10- and 11-yard passes from Dawson Scott. Sutherland caught four passes for 107 yards.
Scott passed for 123 yards and ran for 44 more.
The Eagles end the season 0-10 overall and 0-7 in District C-1.
KINGFISHER 27,
ANADARKO 22
ANADARKO — Dallen Burton scored twice as Kingfisher held off Anadarko 27-22 to finish third in District 3A-1.
Burton scored on runs of 27 and 32 yards for the Yellowjackets.
Jax Sternberger tossed a 27-yard scoring pass to Damian Haynes and scored on a 52-yard run for Kingfisher.
The Yellowjackets, 6-4 overall and 5-2 in district, will be on the road in the first round of the playoffs next week.
