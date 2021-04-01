On Thursday, NOC Enid will be expecting Western Oklahoma State College to have redemption on their minds after the Lady Jets walked away with a 46-point victory at home in their first matchup in Enid.
On paper, the Lady Jets should feel confident heading into their final game of the season against the Lady Pioneers, who come into the game with just one conference win so far this season. But NOC Enid head coach Kelli Jennings said that her team needs to be ready for a Western Oklahoma State team that's playing some of their best basketball of the season and are coming off a one-point loss to a solid Northeastern Oklahoma A&M squad.
"Western's playing really well," Jennings said, "They're playing substantially better than what they were playing when we first played them."
Jennings said she expects to see their opponent come out with a bit of a chip on their shoulder on Tuesday.
"If I'm them, I'm saying 'This is a chance to redeem ourselves'," Jennings said, "So we've just got to be prepared for them to bring their best and we're gonna bring our best."
The Lady Jets are still confident going into the game, though. They've won three of their last four games including wins over Connors State, NEO and Murray State College.
Enid has been playing better in part due to sophomore guard Hollie Wood, who's been described by her coach and herself as the main source of energy for the Lady Jets this season.
Wood acknowledges the role isn't an easy role to have, but credits her teammates for motivating her to keep fighting.
"It's definitely hard to stay like that," Wood said at practice on Wednesday, "But when you have a team where everyone's working hard and everyone's playing their role, it makes it easy because when you look beside you and see your team going hard, it makes you want to go hard."
Wood is averaging 7.6 points per game and has started every game so far this season after averaging 2.1 points per game and not starting any games the season before. The Pryor-native is also shooting the highest 3-point percentage on the team at 35.9% shooting on nearly four attempts per game.
"What I love about Hollie," Jennings said, "And this is what I tell everyone, what you see on game days is what I get to see every day in practice. I think that's what sets her apart from so many. You hear about some people that are gamers or whatever, no, Hollie is a gamer every day in and out of practice."
Her coach said that Wood has done a good job of transitioning to her new role as one of Enid's top scorers.
"She's become a leading scorer and a consistent scorer for us," Jennings said, "Which I don't know if she would've said 'That's my role' at the beginning of the year."
Wood first considered attending NOC Enid after speaking with her former AAU coach, who's daughter played for former head coach Scott Morris. After hearing positive things about the program and coaching staff, Wood decided to make Enid her new home.
"I just heard NOC is a really great place to be" Wood said about her recruitment, "And that (Morris) was really good guy so it was an easy, comfortable fit for me."
Wood said that her teammates have added to the positive experiences she's had in Enid.
"I think I've learned that no matter what you face ... especially being this far from home, the team is there for you and the coach is there for you," Wood said, "And that's something you can depend on, it's an easy town to move into to."
"So far it's been a challenging with COVID and all of us having different things we've had to face this year ... we've faced a lot of adversity. But the great thing is we've all come together and been a team the whole time so I think that made it a lot easier."
The game on Thursday will be the last regular season game for the Lady Jets before the conference tournament. Enid currently sits in sixth place but could move up if Murray State losses to NEO on Friday.
Enid and Western Oklahoma State will face off on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. in Altus with the men's game starting at 7:30 p.m.
