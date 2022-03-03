Garber’s boys still feel the pain of a 48-43 loss to Hydro-Eakly in last year’s state Class A championship — the Bobcats came back from a five-point deficit in the last three minutes.
That provides extra motivation for the 23-3 Wolverines, who face Riverfield Country Day School (24-3) in a first round Class A state tournament game at 6 p.m. at the State Fair Arena Thursday.
“We’re ready to get it (championship) back,” said Garber coach Fletcher Reed. “We want to be the one team that ends the season with a win and comes back with a state championship.”
Garber is at state for the fourth straight season. Senior Tye Chester has said the Wolverines want to make the Arena “our gym too.”
“We’re used to playing there,” Reed said. “The comfortability factor is a positive for us.”
The Wolverines come into state having won 14 of their last 15 games, including a 58-50 win over Texhoma in the area finals Monday.
The Ravens won five straight out of the losers bracket after falling to Okay, 59-55 in the regional winners bracket semifinals, They beat Wellston, 53-50 Tuesday in an area losers bracket game that Reed was able to scout.
“It was beneficial because you see things about the speed of the game and tendencies live that are hard to notice on video,” Reed said. “They have some really good shooters and they like to play an up-tempo game.”
Reed sees a game “that will be a fun one for fans,” because both teams will be going up and down the floor at a fast pace.”
Aidan Johnston leads GHS in scoring during the playoffs with a 15.0 average followed by Chester (11.3), David Nagel (11.0), Solomon Bishop (11.0) and Treyvon Bennett (8.8).
“We’re pumped up,” Reed said. “We believe we’re playing our best basketball now. It gets tougher at the state tournament, but we’re on the right track.”
The Garber-Riverfield winner will play the Vanoss-Caddo winner at 9 p.m. Friday. Other first round games pit Hydro-Early and Canute at 9 p.m. and Arapaho-Butler and Tushka at 7:30. The finals are 7 p.m. Saturday.
Garber’s girls, 23-3 with a 17-game winning streak, faces Okarche (25-3) at 1:30 p.m. at the Arena. The Lady Wolverines have lost to the No. 1 seed at state the past two years but come in now as the No. 4 seed.
The Lady Wolverines are coming off a 61-60 overtime win over Turpin. Okarche beat Ripley, 59-48 in the area losers bracket finals Tuesday in a game GHS coach Jamie Davis scouted.
“I think we match up well with them,” she said. “They are different from the teams we have played in the past few games. They won’t be shooting 30 or 40 threes. They are predicated by dribble-drive. We’re going to have to do a good job of moving our feet and win the battle on the boards.”
Losing the past two years early has made the Lady Wolverines hungrier, Davis said. The Lady Wolverines played at the Arena last season, so there is a comfort level.
“We know what to expect,” she said. “I think we’re peaking at the right time and we’re playing with confidence. We talk about how defense and rebounding travel no matter where you’re playing.”
Garber had to overcome an injury to four-year point guard Ashlan Light, who missed the first month with a hairline fracture in her ankle.
“This group doesn’t get rattled,” Davis said. “They keep working hard to find a way to make a big play (forced six turnovers in overtime against Turpin). They really have a knack of finding a way.”
Light is averaging 18.8 in the playoffs, followed by Alyssa Johnson (15.5), Leila Washington (13.3), Kamilah Gay (6.8) and Grace Howry (5.5).
The Garber-Okarche winner will face the Hydro-Eakly/Strother winner at 10:30 a.m. Friday in the semifinals. Other first-round games pit Vanoss and Seiling at 10:30 a.m. and Navajo and Caddo at 9 a.m. The finals are set for noon.
“We’re excited for our fans to have both the girls and boys there,” Davis said. “We’re excited.”
KCRC (1390 AM) will air both games.
