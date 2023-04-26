Garber will have a challenge when the 14-15 Wolverines face No. 1 ranked and host Rattan (20-6) at 11 a.m. Thursday in a Class A regional first-round game.
The Wolverines are coming off their first district title in 16 years. Garber coach Chauncey Hodges knows Rattan well having his team eliminated by them in last year’s playoffs.
“They are No. 1 for a reason,’’ Hodges said. “They swing the bats well and they know how to play in big games. It’s a tough draw.’’
The winner will play the Navajo/Arapaho Butler winner at 4 p.m. The losers play an elimination game at 6:30 p.m.
The Wolverines got hot at the right time, beating Frontier two out of three games in district.
Jace Shipley (.476) and Carson Schovanec (.380) lead the offense.
“We were able to manufacture runs, play small ball, be aggressive and execute,’’ Hodges said. “That’s what got us going and that’s what kept us going.’’
The other three county teams scheduled to play Thursday in the playoffs — Chisholm, Kremlin-Hillsdale and Drummond — had their games set back to Friday.
Chisholm (18-10) will host Frederick (9-15) at 2 p.m. Friday in the first of best two-out-of-three bi-district 3A series. The Longhorns are coming off a sweep of district rival Newkirk (15-5 and 8-0).
“I don’t know much about them,’’ said Longhorns coach Riley Thompson. “If we play like we have been, we have a good shot.’’
Easton John (.500) and Bryson Hart (.380) lead the CHS offense. Mason Jackson, coming off back-to-back shutouts, is scheduled to be on the mound.
Drummond (18-11) will face No. 13 Okarche (19-6) at 1:30 p.m. Friday at Dewar. The winner will face the Dewar-Fletcher winner at 4 with the first round losers playing at 6:30.
The Bulldogs split with the Warriors in fall baseball.
“They have a good, young group of kids,’’ said Drummond coach Elliott Alberson.
Drummond was 3-0 in taking the district title. Alberson is pleased where his team is at.
“We have had to make quite a few adjustments,’’ he said. “We have done a good job of plugging away and doing our job.’’
Gage Salinas (.410), Caden Ehardt (.354), Kelton Arnold (.312) and Austin Longpine (.304) lead the attack. Blake Richter will pitch Game 1.
Kremlin-Hillsdale (17-15) will travel to host Crowder (18-5) for a first-round Class B regional game at 11 a.m. The winner plays the Hammon-Granite winner at 4. First round losers play at 6:30 p.m.
The Broncs outscored opponents 38-6 in winning the district tournament.
“I feel like we couldn’t have asked for a better draw,’’ said K-H coach Pete Voth. “We’ll see what we can put together. If we hit the ball like we did at district, we have a chance. We have been plagued all year by stranding runners, but we figured out at district how to finally get them in.’’
Maddox Allison hit .714 at district while Jack Arthur hit .447. Braden Germundson is scheduled to pitch Game 1.
