No. 2 seed Madison started fast and finished fast to defeat No. 1 seed Pearl River, 11-4 in the first game of a best-of-three championship series Thursday at the NJCAA Division II Baseball World Series at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
The WolfPack, 52-9, can win their first ever Division II championship if they defeat the Wildcats, 43-11, in Game 2 at 7 p.m. Friday.
“We’re looking forward to it,” said Madison coach Mike Davenport. “It’s just one win and you got to win two. We’re not done yet. We know that they (Pearl River) will show up and compete their tails off. We just have to lay it out there and see what happens.”
The WolfPack built up a 5-1 lead with three runs in the first and two in the second and applied the knockout blow with four runs in the ninth.
“Getting that early lead was huge,” Davenport said. “Sometimes this year we have put numbers up early and then went flat for two or three innings, but what I was really happy about was there was only one or two innings where we didn’t give ourselves much of a chance. That’s one heck of a team that we beat. They ran out some really good arms and we know they have more left.’’
The WolfPack pounded out 14 hits and committed only one error. Pitchers Luke Hansel, Riley LeTourneau and Chris Byhre combined for an eight-hitter and shut out the Wildcats the last four innings after Pearl River cut the lead to 6-4.
Hansel, who Davenport hoped would go five, went six. LeTourneau went the seventh and Byre finished up. Pearl River left nine runners on.
“We have some resiliency,” Davenport said. “We don’t let things blow up. That’s a good quality to have in a team.”
Brady Jurgella went three for four with three runs scored and RBI singles in the first and second. He scored on a wild pitch to make it 6-4 in the fifth and danced past catcher Matt Mercer’s tag to score on a fielder’s choice by Eddie Saucedo in the fifth.
Gunnar Doyle was four-for-five with a run scored and an RBI single in the second and another RBI single in the ninth.
Eli Kramer’s only hit — a three-RBI double in the ninth — was the big blow in the final frame.
Jake Nelson and Gabe Roessler scored twice.
Pearl River pitchers combined for 15 strikeouts, but the WolfPack were able to come up with key hits at the right time.
The Wildcats scored once in the second, twice in the third and once in the fifth but were silenced after that. Tate Parker and Alex Perry had RBI in the third. John Griffin Bell scored their final run in the fifth on a triple and an error.
“They hit some balls very hard at us that we made plays on,” Davenport said. “They hit some balls at us that we didn’t make plays on.”
Game Broadus doubled in the ninth but Byhre struck out Parker and Perry to end the game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.